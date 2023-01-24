Over 52,000 qualified recipients from the nomadic Lambani tribes living in northern Karnataka received title deeds, or “Hakku Patra," from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The five families were among the more than 50,000 families that received land title deeds as part of the initiative. The state Revenue Department in Malkhed, Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, organised the event.

Lambani is a distinct ethnic group in Karnataka, originally said to be of Rajasthani heritage and spread over various parts of Karnataka. It is likely that Lambanis, who are hard living, have their accommodation. Such residential sites are called Lambani Tandas. Oppressed for centuries, this group has a historical background. At present, the government, which has fulfilled the long-standing demand of this community, has given them the right deeds. They are mostly known as Banjaras all over India and go by the name Banijagaru in Karnataka. They are found moving around in different parts of the country, especially during fairs and festivals.

A title deed is a legal document that gives a person the right to inherit property. It is given to communities on the lower rung of the social ladder including, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, urban slum dwellers, disabled and other disadvantaged people. In many cases, the land so granted is subject to specific conditions and is owned by the government. This means that any house built on the land of this title deed should be used as a beneficiary house and not for rental purposes.

This document handed over by PM Modi enables the bearer to acquire and dispose of land for which the government has issued a title deed. Through the Hakku Patra, they will also gain bank benefits. The future of thousands of Thanda residents will be guaranteed by this Hakku Patra.

This claim is a part of the Ambedkar Rural Housing Scheme under the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Limited (RGRHCL) of Karnataka. You can start the process of getting a claim letter by visiting the office of the District Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zilla Panchayat, Executive Officer, Gram Panchayat or Taluk Panchayat.

However, certain criteria must be met.

Applicants for the claim deed should be permanent residents of any rural area of Karnataka.

The site should be part of the Gram Sabha list.

Registrants should belong to SC/ST or OBC category and belong to the economically backward category with income coming up to the BPL income level fixed by the government.

Should not have received housing assistance under any government or private scheme.

The claim deed is issued in the name of Yajamani i.e. the wife of the male applicant. In some cases, if the beneficiary is unmarried or widowed, it is given in their name.

The construction area of the title deed land should not be less than 20 square meters. It also has no set design.

Beneficiaries can be involved in every stage of house construction. That means, like Indira Awas Yojana, improved house design, sanitation, building procedures, materials etc. can be applied in this scheme.

