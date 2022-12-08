Porbandar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Porbandar seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya (BJP), Jivan Jungi (AAP), Jethabhai Bhanabhai Chavda (Bahujan Republican Socialist Party), Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia (INC), Prakashbhai Vallabhdas Unadkat (IND), Odedara Ranmalbhai Rambhai (IND), Odedara Lakhanshi Deva (IND), Manoj Babu Buddhecha (IND), Mukesh Ramji Panjari (IND), Rajesh Gaurishankar Pandya (Right to Recall Party), Rameshbhai Rajabhai Daki (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 61.98% which is -2.79% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.83 Porbandar (પોરબંદર) (Sudamapuri) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Porbandar district of Gujarat. Porbandar is part of Porbandar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Porbandar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Porbandar election result or click here for compact election results of Porbandar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Porbandar go here.

Demographic profile of Porbandar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.78% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.67%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,66,061 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,35,505 were male and 1,30,550 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Porbandar in 2022 is 963 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,37,908 eligible electors, of which 1,23,235 were male, 1,14,671 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,580 eligible electors, of which 1,10,925 were male, 1,01,655 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Porbandar in 2017 was 65. In 2012, there were 199 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Porbandar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya of BJP won in this seat defeating Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhvadiya of INC by a margin of 1,855 which was 1.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.74% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiria of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia of INC by a margin of 17,146 votes which was 11.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.17% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 83. Porbandar Assembly segment of the 11. Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency. Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk of BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat defeating Lalit Vasoya of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Porbandar:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Porbandar:

Voter turnout in Porbandar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.98%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.77%, while it was 68.69% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.79% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Porbandar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Porbandar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.83. Porbandar comprises of the following areas of Porbandar district of Gujarat: Porbandar Taluka (Part) Villages - Bhetkadi, Advana, Simar, Rojhivada, Ishvariya, Bhomiyavadar, Sodhana, Shingda, Sisli, miyani - Bhavpara, Vadala, Ambarama, Fatana, majivana, Kunvadar, morana, Paravada, Nagka, Bavalvav, Natvarnagar, Khambhodar, Kindar Kheda, modhvada, Sakhpur, Tukda miyani, Visavada, Palkhada, Keshav, Bagvadar, Vachhoda, Khistri, Vinjhrana, Godhana, Sinhjhar Nes, Katvana, Beran, Bharvada, Baradiya, Ratdi, Kantela, Shrinagar, Rinavada, Simani, Bakharla, Boricha, Pandavadar, Degam, Kuchhdi, Zaver, Kolikhada, Bokhira, Porbandar (m), Khapat, Chhaya (m).

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Porbandar constituency, which are: Dwarka, Khambhalia, Kutiyana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Porbandar:

The geographic coordinates of Porbandar is: 21°46’28.9"N 69°32’58.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Porbandar

List of candididates contesting from Porbandar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya

Party: BJP

Age: 69

Profession: Agriculture, Transport, Contractor, Land Developers

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 26.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 11.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 15.5 crore

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Jivan Jungi

Party: AAP

Age: 67

Profession: Fisher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Jethabhai Bhanabhai Chavda

Party: Bahujan Republican Socialist Party

Age: 38

Profession: Contrustion Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 72000

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia

Party: INC

Age: 66

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 26.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Total income: Rs 2.1 lakh

Candidate name: Prakashbhai Vallabhdas Unadkat

Party: IND

Age: 61

Profession: Retaired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 32.6 lakh

Candidate name: Odedara Ranmalbhai Rambhai

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Odedara Lakhanshi Deva

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Retired &Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 7.2 lakh

Candidate name: Manoj Babu Buddhecha

Party: IND

Age: 30

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Mukesh Ramji Panjari

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Rajesh Gaurishankar Pandya

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 53

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Candidate name: Rameshbhai Rajabhai Daki

Party: SP

Age: 47

Profession: Private Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 17.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

