Prantij Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Constituency No.33 Prantij (પ્રાંતિજ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. Prantij is part of Sabarkantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Prantij election result

Demographic profile of Prantij:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.35% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.61%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,58,872 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,33,646 were male and 1,25,222 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Prantij in 2022 is 937 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,37,328 eligible electors, of which 1,23,018 were male, 1,14,309 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,715 eligible electors, of which 1,10,067 were male, 1,01,648 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Prantij in 2017 was 328. In 2012, there were 258 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Prantij:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Parmar Gajendrasinh Udesinh of BJP won in this seat defeating Baraiya Mahendrasinh Kacharsinh (Advocate) of INC by a margin of 2,551 which was 1.44% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.52% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Baraiya Mahendrasinh Kacharsinh ( Advocate ) of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Chauhan Jaysinhji Mansinhji of BJP by a margin of 7,014 votes which was 4.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.85% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 33. Prantij Assembly segment of the 5. Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency. Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh of BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat defeating Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Prantij:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Prantij:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Prantij are: Gajendrasinh Udesinh Parmar (BJP), Alpeshkumar Nareshbhai Patel (AAP), Bahecharsinh Harisinh Rathod (INC), Chauhan Vijaysinh Karansinh (IND), Nadiya Chandubhai Motibhai (IND), Jyotiben Ashokbhai Rathod (Right to Recall Party).

Voter turnout in Prantij:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.94%, while it was 75.2% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.66% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Prantij went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Prantij constituency:

Assembly constituency No.33. Prantij comprises of the following areas of Sabarkantha district of Gujarat: 1. Prantij Taluka. 2. Talod Taluka - entire taluka except village – Charanvata.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Prantij constituency, which are: Mansa, Vijapur, Himatnagar, Modasa, Bayad, Dahegam, Gandhinagar South. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Prantij:

The geographic coordinates of Prantij is: 23°24’18.0"N 72°57’13.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Prantij

List of candididates contesting from Prantij Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Gajendrasinh Udesinh Parmar

Party: BJP

Age: 44

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 47.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 74.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 16.1 lakh

Candidate name: Alpeshkumar Nareshbhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 35

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 54.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 44.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 29.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.2 lakh

Candidate name: Bahecharsinh Harisinh Rathod

Party: INC

Age: 58

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 35.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.8 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chauhan Vijaysinh Karansinh

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Farming & Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 16.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nadiya Chandubhai Motibhai

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Farming Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jyotiben Ashokbhai Rathod

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 38

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 57.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 47 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.7 lakh

