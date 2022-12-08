Pratibha Singh: Congress MP From Mandi, Royal Family Maharani, All You Need to Know About Possible Himachal CM-Elect

With the Congress party bracing itself to form the government in Himachal Pradesh, the name of leader Pratibha Singh seems to be doing the rounds as the state’s Chief Minister face. She is the widow of six-time former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh. She represents the Mandi constituency and under her leadership, Congress managed to unseat BJP from Himachal Pradesh and maintain the ‘rivaz’ in the state.

Himachal Pradesh has had a history of switching between different parties, and not letting any party continue for a consecutive term. The win in Himachal Pradesh was much needed for Congress, given its deflated state and its recent defeat in Punjab.

Here’s all you need to know about Pratibha Singh:

Pratibha Singh was born on June 16, 1956 and is the ‘Maharani’ of the royal Rajput family of the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr. She is a member of the Indian National Congress and is serving as Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. She is the widow of Virbhadra Singh, who had been a six-time CM of Himachal Pradesh. The Congress leader died in 2021 and his MLA son Vikramaditya contested the November 12 polls from Shimla Rural. Earlier on Thursday, Pratibha Singh exuded confidence that the assembly election results will be in favour of her party even as the counting of votes for 68 seats in the state was underway. “We are confident that results will be in favour of the Congress and we will form the government," she told reporters. Pratibha Singh’s Late Husband Virbhadra Singh was Congress President from 1983 to 2017. The dominance of the royal family in Congress continues even after his death. If the party chooses to go with her name for the Chief Ministerial post, Pratibha Singh would need to be elected to the assembly within the next six months. Apart from Pratibha Singh, the potential CM faces include five-time Haroli MLA and outgoing CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Pratibha Singh also made it clear that people voted for the Congress considering the work done by her husband late Virbhadra Singh. She reiterated that “there was no tussle in the Congress over the chief minister”, a Zee News report said. Interacting with the media on Thursday, she said, “Virbhadra might not be there physically, but people had voted seeing Virbhadra Singh legacy, his family members and posters of the former CM.”

Read all the Latest Politics News here