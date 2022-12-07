Prem Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.38

Ward No.38 Prem Nagar (प्रेम नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Kirari Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Prem Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Prem Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Prem Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Prem Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Prem Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Prem Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Munni Devi (AAP), Neela Kumari (BJP), Kiran (BSP), Muskan (INC), Suman Srivas (IND).

MLA and MP of Prem Nagar

Rituraj Govind of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 9. Kirari Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Prem Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Prem Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Prem Nagar ward has a total population of 63,337 of which 10,299 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 16.26% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Prem Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Prem Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct Prem Nagar -Ii.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 38. Prem Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Munni Devi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,44,40,919; Total liabilities: Rs 6,41,583.

Candidate name: Neela Kumari; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 34,40,248; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kiran; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,85,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Muskan; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 9,98,772; Total liabilities: Rs 2,08,136.

Candidate name: Suman Srivas; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,96,957; Total liabilities: Rs 3,16,638.

