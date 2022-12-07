Pushp Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.166

Ward No.166 Pushp Vihar (पुष्‍प व‍िहार) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Pushp Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Pushp Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Pushp Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Pushp Vihar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Pushp Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Pushp Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Arun Navariya (AAP), Naresh (BJP), Praveen Kumar (BSP), Lakhmi Chand (INC).

MLA and MP of Pushp Vihar

Ajay Dutt of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 48. Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Pushp Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Pushp Vihar

According to the delimitation report, Pushp Vihar ward has a total population of 82,509 of which 29,433 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 35.67% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Pushp Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Pushp Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Dakshinpuri Block-D; Dakshinpuri Block-E; Dakshinpuri Block-F; Dakshinpuri Block-H; Madangir Janta Flats; Madangir Phase-Ii, Block A-Iind; Madangir Phase-Ii, Block B-; Madangir Phase-Ii, Block C-Iind, Madangir Phase-Ii, Block E-Iind, Madangir Phase-Ii, Block F-Iind; Madangir Phase-Ii, Block D-Iind; Madangir Phase-Ii, Block E-Iind; Madangir Phase-Ii, Block G-Iind; Madangir Phase-Ii, Block H-Iind; Madangir Phase-Ii, Block I-Iind; Madangir Phase-Ii, Block J-Iind; Madangir Phase-Ii, Block L-Iind; Opposite Block A, B Jhuggi Dr. Ambedkar Camp Dakshinpuri; Madangir Janta Flats; Pushp Vihar Sector-Vii, Qtrs.; Pushp Vihar, Sector- 1 Block No.1-207; Pushp Vihar, Sector- 5, Qtrs; Pushp Vihar, Sector- Iii, Qtrs; Pushp Vihar, Sector-Iv, Block-1-213.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 166. Pushp Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Arun Navariya; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 13,06,586; Total liabilities: Rs 5,55,929.

Candidate name: Naresh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 30,15,908; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Praveen Kumar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 7,40,195; Total liabilities: Rs 9,43,870.

Candidate name: Lakshmi Chand; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 64,67,572; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

