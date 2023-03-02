Pynthorumkhrah Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Pynthorumkhrah seat in Meghalaya. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Samborlang Diengdoh (IND), Rup Pariat (IND), Rocky Hek (NPP), Raymond Basaiawmoit (TMC), Pynshngainlang Syiem (INC), Mayborn Grace Lyngdoh (VPP), Jubanlang Kharbihkhiew (IND), Alexander Laloo Hek (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 73.24% which is -4.73% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.14 Pynthorumkhrah is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Pynthorumkhrah is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Pynthorumkhrah election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pynthorumkhrah election result or click here for compact election results of Pynthorumkhrah and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Pynthorumkhrah go here.

Demographic profile of Pynthorumkhrah:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 49.61%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 34,579 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,638 were male and 17,940 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pynthorumkhrah in 2023 is 1078 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,013 eligible electors, of which 14,933 were male, 16,080 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,940 eligible electors, of which 11,902 were male, 13,038 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pynthorumkhrah in 2018 was 170. In 2013, there were 67 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Pynthorumkhrah:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Alexander Laloo Hek of BJP won in this seat defeating James Ban Basaiawmoit of PDF by a margin of 1,418 which was 5.74% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.17% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, A L Hek of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Process T Sawkmie of IND by a margin of 1,951 votes which was 9.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.73% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 14. Pynthorumkhrah Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Pynthorumkhrah:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Pynthorumkhrah:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Pynthorumkhrah are: Samborlang Diengdoh (IND), Rup Pariat (IND), Rocky Hek (NPP), Raymond Basaiawmoit (TMC), Pynshngainlang Syiem (INC), Mayborn Grace Lyngdoh (VPP), Jubanlang Kharbihkhiew (IND), Alexander Laloo Hek (BJP).

Voter turnout in Pynthorumkhrah:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.24%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 77.97%, while it was 83.41% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.73% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Pynthorumkhrah went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Pynthorumkhrah constituency:

Assembly constituency No.14. Pynthorumkhrah comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 3 Mawpat G.S. Circle of mylliem C.D. Block, 2. Pynthorumkhrah (CT) and 3. Nongmynsong (CT).

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Pynthorumkhrah constituency, which are: Mawryngkneng, Mawlai, North Shillong, East Shillong, Nongthymmai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Pynthorumkhrah:

The geographic coordinates of Pynthorumkhrah is: 25°37’11.3"N 91°55’33.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Pynthorumkhrah

List of candidates contesting from Pynthorumkhrah Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Samborlang DiengdohParty: INDAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 37.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 8.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rup PariatParty: INDAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: Business and out-sourcing (data entries)Education: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 9 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rocky HekParty: NPPAge: 38Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 30.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 78470Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raymond BasaiawmoitParty: TMCAge: 50Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pynshngainlang SyiemParty: INCAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: Member of District CouncilEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 65 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mayborn Grace LyngdohParty: VPPAge: 30Gender: MaleProfession: Teacher and BusinessEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 15.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jubanlang KharbihkhiewParty: INDAge: 36Gender: MaleProfession: ProprietorEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 21.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 50000Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Alexander Laloo HekParty: BJPAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative Assembly & BusinessmanEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 17 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 45.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

