Pynursla Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Pynursla seat in Meghalaya. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Rowelly Khongsni (BJP), Prestone Tynsong (NPP), Nehru Suting (INC), Manbhalang Thabah (VPP), Edmund Khongngai (TMC), Don Kupar Massar (IND), Anthony Justine Kongwang (UDP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 75.92% which is -15.18% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.27 Pynursla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Pynursla is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Pynursla election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pynursla election result or click here for compact election results of Pynursla and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Pynursla go here.

Demographic profile of Pynursla:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 99.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 38,903 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,746 were male and 20,157 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pynursla in 2023 is 1075 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 33,196 eligible electors, of which 16,013 were male, 17,183 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,527 eligible electors, of which 13,846 were male, 14,681 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pynursla in 2018 was 3. In 2013, there were 1 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Pynursla:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Prestone Tynsong of NPP won in this seat defeating Nehru Suting of UDP by a margin of 2,574 which was 8.47% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 42.15% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Prestone Tynsong of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Banalari Khongwar of UDP by a margin of 4,064 votes which was 15.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.06% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 27. Pynursla Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Pynursla:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Pynursla:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Pynursla are: Rowelly Khongsni (BJP), Prestone Tynsong (NPP), Nehru Suting (INC), Manbhalang Thabah (VPP), Edmund Khongngai (TMC), Don Kupar Massar (IND), Anthony Justine Kongwang (UDP).

Voter turnout in Pynursla:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.92%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.1%, while it was 93.35% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -15.18% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Pynursla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Pynursla constituency:

Assembly constituency No.27. Pynursla comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1 Pomlum, 2 lyngkyrdem, 3 Wahlyngkhat, 4 Pynursla, 5 urksew, 6 mawpran, 7 mawlyndun, 9 Pyrnai, 11 Nongshken, 12 Nohwet, 13 Nongtyngur, 14 Pomshutia and 15 mawriang G.S. Circles of Pynursla C.D. Block.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Pynursla constituency, which are: Shella, Amlarem, Sohra, Mawkynrew. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Pynursla:

The geographic coordinates of Pynursla is: 25°16’48.0"N 91°53’30.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Pynursla

List of candidates contesting from Pynursla Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rowelly KhongsniParty: BJPAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: Ex-ServicemanEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 33.8 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 4.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prestone TynsongParty: NPPAge: 57Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Meghalaya Legislative AssemblyEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 12.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nehru SutingParty: INCAge: 62Gender: MaleProfession: Retired State Govt. ServantEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 3.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manbhalang ThabahParty: VPPAge: 26Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 12 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 5.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Edmund KhongngaiParty: TMCAge: 29Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 11.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Don Kupar MassarParty: INDAge: 54Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 36.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 43.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 1.9 crore

Candidate name: Anthony Justine KongwangParty: UDPAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 8.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pynursla election result or click here for compact election results of Pynursla and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Pynursla go here.

Read all the Latest News here