Quraish Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.81

Ward No.81 Quraish Nagar (कुरैश नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Ballimaran Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Quraish Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Quraish Nagar corporator.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Quraish Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Quraish Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Quraish Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Shamim Bano (AAP), Zeba (AIMIM), Samina Raza (BJP), Arfa (INC), Sushila (IND).

MLA and MP of Quraish Nagar

Imran Hussain of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 22. Ballimaran Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Quraish Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Quraish Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Quraish Nagar ward has a total population of 60,053 of which 13,059 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 21.75% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Quraish Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Quraish Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Bagichi Raghu Nath, Basti Julhan, Idgah Road, Sarai Kalil Block A-1, A2, A3 Sarai Khalil Dda Colony, Katra Navi Box, Sadar Bazar, Pan Mandi, Qutub Road, Kucha Lalu Missar, Priydarshini Colony, Sadar Nala Road, Gali No. 11, Hosiyar Singh Marg, Gali Gihara Wali, Gali Mutihar Wali, Galimotiyar Wali, Sadar Nala Road, Qutub Road, Gali Cule Wali, Gali Khirki,; Basti Harphool Singh, Hoshiar Singh Marg; Idgah Road, Sarai Kalil Block A-1, A2, A3 Sarai Khalil Dda Colony; Priydarshini Colony; Shardhanand Marg; Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Gali Mandir, Arya Samaj, Gali Bataoha, Naya Bans Kucha Nawab Mirza Gali Kalah Lane, Gali Kumharan, Gali Pepal Wali, Gali Gandhi Chowk,; Ahata Kidara, Gali Lambi Wali, Gali 18 Wali, Gali Beri Wali, Gali Neem Wali, Gali Beech Wali, Gali Tanki Wali, Dauble Story Quarters; “Ahata Kidara, Gali Lambi Wali, Gali 18 Wali, Gali Beri Wali, Gali Neem Wali, Gali Beech Wali, Gali Tanki Wali, Dauble Story Quarters, Qusab Pura, Idgah Road, Gali Neem Wali, Gali Jumman Wali, Gali Hazir Amir Baksh, Gali Hazi Amir, Gali Kota Wali, Gali Kabar Wali, Gali Teliyan, Gali Shek, Gali Daruga Wali, Gali Munshi.Gali Daroga Wali Gali Nabab Wali, Gali Saqqe Wali., Mohlla Kabristan, Gali Hakimji Wali, Gali Jarsian ., Sadar Nala Road Ahata Kidara Gali Kumar Wali, Gali Tanki Wali, Gali Tihlan, Gali Gadinyan .;" Bara Hindu Rao, Gali Kamruddin, Gali Mohirinkhan .Gali Hazi Mehboob.; Chamelian Road( Ahata Kidara); Idgah Road Gali Qabristan Wali Chamelian Rd.Dauble Story Quarters; Pahari Dheeraj, Bara Hindu Rao, Gali Darzian, Mohalla Sheikhan, Gali Mohar Singh Jaat, Gali Rangrezian, Gali Darzian; Pahari Dheeraj-Gali Shamuddin Wali .; Qusab Pura, Idgah Road, Gali Neem Wali, Gali Jumman Wali, Gali Hazir Amir Baksh, Gali Hazi Amir, Gali Kota Wali, Gali Kabar Wali, Gali Teliyan, Gali Shek, Gali Daruga Wali, Gali Munshi.Gali Daroga Wali Gali Nabab Wali, Gali Saqqe Wali., Mohlla Kabristan, Gali Hakimji Wali, Gali Jarsian .; Rani Jhasi Road, Katra Gori Shankar; “Sadar Nala Road Ahata Kidara Gali Kumar Wali, Gali Tanki Wali, Gali Tihlan, Gali Gadinyan .;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 81. Quraish Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shamim Bano; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,26,36,085; Total liabilities: Rs 4,79,710.

Candidate name: Zeba; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 93,08,500; Total liabilities: Rs 10,00,000.

Candidate name: Samina Raza; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 21,10,177; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Arfa; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 36,30,952; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sushila; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 54,84,850; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

