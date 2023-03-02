Raima valley Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Raima valley seat in Tripura. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sanjoy Manik Tripura (TMP), Priyamani Debbarma (CPM), Milton Chakma (TMC), Ashim Kumar Tripura (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.86% which is -3.21% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.44 Raima valley (রাইমা উপত্যকা) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Dhalai district of Tripura. Raima valley is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Raima valley election result or click here for compact election results of Raima valley and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Raima valley go here.

Demographic profile of Raima valley:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 82.13%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.03%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 53405 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 27,191 were male and 26,211 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raima valley in 2023 is 964 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 43430 eligible electors, of which 22,338 were male, 21,092 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 38592 eligible electors, of which 19,646 were male, 18,946 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raima valley in 2018 was 15. In 2013, there were 1 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Raima valley:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Dhananjoy Tripura of IPFT won in this seat defeating Lalit Mohan Tripura of CPM by a margin of 1922 which was 4.76% of the total votes cast for the seat. IPFT had a vote share of 46.26% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Lalit Mohan Tripura of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Nakshatra Jamatia of INPT by a margin of 2876 votes which was 8.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 51.99% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 44. Raima valley Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Raima valley:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Raima valley:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Raima valley are: Sanjoy Manik Tripura (TMP), Priyamani Debbarma (CPM), Milton Chakma (TMC), Ashim Kumar Tripura (BJP).

Voter turnout in Raima valley:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.86%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.07%, while it was 92.51% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.21% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Raima valley went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Raima valley constituency:

Assembly constituency No.44. Raima valley comprises of the following areas of Dhalai district of Tripura: Ganganagar Tehsil in Ambassa Sub-Divison; and Gandachhara and Raima Valley Tehsils in Gandhachhara Sub-Division

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Raima valley constituency, which are: Ampinagar, Karbook, Krishnapur, Ambassa, Chawamanu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Raima valley:

The geographic coordinates of Raima valley is: 23°44’02.4"N 91°52’19.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Raima valley

List of candidates contesting from Raima valley Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pabin Tripura

Party: CPM

Age: 30

Gender: Male

Profession: Private Teaching

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 31705

Total liabilities: Rs 47500

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nandita Debbarma(Reang)

Party: TMP

Age: 40

Gender: Female

Profession: Housewife

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 63000

Total liabilities: Rs 71376

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bikash Chakma

Party: BJP

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 16.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

