Rajabala Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Rajabala seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Nijum Sangma (IND), Md Abdus Saleh (NPP), Dr. Mizanur Rahman Kazi (TMC), Carla R. Sangma (INC), Bakul Chandra Hajong (BJP), Ashahel D. Shira (UDP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.5% which is -2.89% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.47 Rajabala is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Rajabala is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Rajabala election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajabala election result or click here for compact election results of Rajabala and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rajabala go here.

Demographic profile of Rajabala:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.63% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 39.87%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 35745 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 17,536 were male and 18,208 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajabala in 2023 is 1038 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 29376 eligible electors, of which 14,624 were male, 14,752 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25877 eligible electors, of which 12,764 were male, 13,113 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajabala in 2018 was 90. In 2013, there were 5 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Rajabala:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Dr Azad Zaman of INC won in this seat defeating Ashahel D Shira of IND by a margin of 938 which was 3.41% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 26.97% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ashahel D Shira of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Azad Zaman of IND by a margin of 891 votes which was 3.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 27.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 47. Rajabala Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Rajabala:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rajabala:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Rajabala are: Nijum Sangma (IND), Md Abdus Saleh (NPP), Dr. Mizanur Rahman Kazi (TMC), Carla R. Sangma (INC), Bakul Chandra Hajong (BJP), Ashahel D. Shira (UDP).

Voter turnout in Rajabala:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.5%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 93.39%, while it was 92.95% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.89% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rajabala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Rajabala constituency:

Assembly constituency No.47. Rajabala comprises of the following areas of West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 6. Wadagokgre, 7. Darenggre, 9. Balachanda and 13. Bhaitbari .G. S. Circles of Selsella C.D. Block.

A total of Two Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Rajabala constituency, which are: Phulbari, Selsella. This constituency shares an inter-state border with South Salmara Mankachar District of Assam.

Map location of Rajabala:

The geographic coordinates of Rajabala is: 25°47’11.8"N 90°00’44.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rajabala

List of candidates contesting from Rajabala Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Nijum SangmaParty: INDAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Md Abdus SalehParty: NPPAge: 54Gender: MaleProfession: Social ServiceEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 16.4 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. Mizanur Rahman KaziParty: TMCAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: Medical Practitioner & Social WorkerEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 11.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 69.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Carla R. SangmaParty: INCAge: 27Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 55300Total liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bakul Chandra HajongParty: BJPAge: 62Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Govt. EmployeeEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 10.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashahel D. ShiraParty: UDPAge: 35Gender: MaleProfession: Member of District Council (MDC), GHADCEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: 2Total assets: Rs 85.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 11 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajabala election result or click here for compact election results of Rajabala and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rajabala go here.

Read all the Latest News here