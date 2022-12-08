Rajkot Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Rajkot Rural seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya (BJP), Vashrambhai Sagathiya (AAP), Rahul Chavda (BSP), Bathwar Sureshkumar Karshanbhai (INC), Babubhai Virabhai Parmar (IND), Solanki Ramjibhai Khimabhai (IND), Dengada Sanjay Pravinbhai (IND), Rathod Sukhdevbhai Mohanbhai (IND), Babubhai Bhalabhai Babariya (IND), Bharatbhai Mavjibhai Chavda (IND), Makwana Ranjitbhai Girdharbhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 61.75% which is -2.67% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.71 Rajkot Rural (રાજકોટ ગ્રામ્ય) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Rajkot district of Gujarat. Rajkot Rural is part of Rajkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Rajkot Rural election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajkot Rural election result. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rajkot Rural go here.

Demographic profile of Rajkot Rural:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.37%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.96%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,67,459 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,93,055 were male and 1,74,396 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajkot Rural in 2022 is 903 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,00,077 eligible electors, of which 1,58,048 were male, 1,42,028 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,24,209 eligible electors, of which 1,20,212 were male, 1,03,997 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajkot Rural in 2017 was 30. In 2012, there were 58 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Rajkot Rural:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Lakhabhai Sagathiya of BJP won in this seat defeating Vashrambhai Alabhai Sagathiya of INC by a margin of 2,179 which was 1.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sagathiya Lakhabhai Jethabhai of INC by a margin of 11,466 votes which was 7.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.61% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 71. Rajkot Rural Assembly segment of the 10. Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency. Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai of BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat defeating Kagathara Lalitbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Rajkot Rural:A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rajkot Rural:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Rajkot Rural are: Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya (BJP), Vashrambhai Sagathiya (AAP), Rahul Chavda (BSP), Bathwar Sureshkumar Karshanbhai (INC), Babubhai Virabhai Parmar (IND), Solanki Ramjibhai Khimabhai (IND), Dengada Sanjay Pravinbhai (IND), Rathod Sukhdevbhai Mohanbhai (IND), Babubhai Bhalabhai Babariya (IND), Bharatbhai Mavjibhai Chavda (IND), Makwana Ranjitbhai Girdharbhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).

Voter turnout in Rajkot Rural:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.75%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.42%, while it was 66.71% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.67% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rajkot Rural went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Rajkot Rural constituency:

Assembly constituency No.71. Rajkot Rural comprises of the following areas of Rajkot district of Gujarat: 1. Kotda Sangani Taluka. 2. Rajkot Taluka (Part) Villages - Vajdi (Virda), Dhandhni, Kasturbadham, Kalipat, lampasari, Kankot, Ramnagar, Khokhadadad, Vadali, Aniyala, Dhandhiya, Hadmatiya (Golida), Golida, Sajadiali lili, Samadhiyala, Padasan, lothada, Bhayasar, Kathrota, lodhida, lakhapar, Bhupgadh, Sardhar, Navagam, Chitravav, Rampara, Sar, Sajadiali Suki, Haripar, Kharachiya, Bhangda, Halenda, umrali, makanpar, Badpar, Hodthali, Dungarpar, Vavdi , mota mava , munjka , Kothariya. 3. lodhika Taluka - entire taluka except village - und Khijadiya. 4. Rajkot Taluka (Part) - Rajkot municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. – 21.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Rajkot Rural constituency, which are: Rajkot West, Rajkot South, Wankaner, Jasdan, Gondal, Kalavad (SC), Tankara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Rajkot Rural:

The geographic coordinates of Rajkot Rural is: 22°08’20.4"N 70°48’44.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rajkot Rural

List of candididates contesting from Rajkot Rural Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya Party: BJP Age: 47 Profession: Corporator- Rajkot Municipal Corporation Ward No 1 Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore Liabilities: Rs 16 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Vashrambhai Sagathiya Party: AAP Age: 57 Profession: Agriculture & Social Service Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 5.7 crore Liabilities: Rs 10.7 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 crore Immovable assets: Rs 3.1 crore Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh

Candidate name: Rahul Chavda Party: BSP Age: 31 Profession: Shop Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 25000 Liabilities: Rs 62000 Moveable assets: Rs 25000 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bathwar Sureshkumar Karshanbhai Party: INC Age: 54 Profession: Business & Farming Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 3.1 crore Liabilities: Rs 83.4 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 77.2 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 2.3 crore Total income: Rs 13.4 lakh

Candidate name: Babubhai Virabhai Parmar Party: IND Age: 49 Profession: Farming Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 99.1 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 14.5 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 84.6 lakh Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Solanki Ramjibhai Khimabhai Party: IND Age: 37 Profession: Labor Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 30000 Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 30000 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dengada Sanjay Pravinbhai Party: IND Age: 29 Profession: Labor Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 57000 Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 57000 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 48000

Candidate name: Rathod Sukhdevbhai Mohanbhai Party: IND Age: 28 Profession: Property Dealer Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 7 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Babubhai Bhalabhai Babariya Party: IND Age: 57 Profession: Farming Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 10.2 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 15000 Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bharatbhai Mavjibhai Chavda Party: IND Age: 55 Profession: Labor Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 5th Pass Total assets: Rs 3.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Makwana Ranjitbhai Girdharbhai Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party Age: 43 Profession: Farming Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 31 lakh Liabilities: Rs 5.8 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh Total income: Rs 0

For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rajkot Rural go here.

