Rajouri Garden Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.96

Ward No.96 Rajouri Garden (राजौरी गार्डन) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Rajouri Garden went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Rajouri Garden corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Rajouri Garden ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Rajouri Garden was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Rajouri Garden candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Rajouri Garden ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: A Priya Chandela A (AAP), Shashi Talwar (BJP), Vandana Singh (INC), Seema (IND).

MLA and MP of Rajouri Garden

A Dhanwati Chandela A of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 27. Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Rajouri Garden is a part.

Demographic profile of Rajouri Garden

According to the delimitation report, Rajouri Garden ward has a total population of 65,596 of which 6,507 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.92% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Rajouri Garden ward

The following areas are covered under the Rajouri Garden ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Rajouri Garden Block :- C, D, D1, E, F, K, L, M, N, Q, R, T, V, V-1, W; Rajouri Garden Block :- J, J3, J4, J5, J6, J7, J8, J9, J10, J11, J12, J13, Z; Rajouri Garden Block A, A-1, A-2, F; “Rajouri Garden Block-G-1-G-1A, G-14 -G-19, G-20-G-24-G-27-G-28;" Rajouri Garden Extn., Mig Flats Green Apptt; Rajouri Garden Lig Flats; Tagore Garden Block:- De, Ed, Ec, Ea, Ca; Tagore Garden Block:- D; “Tagore Garden Block: -Bf, Ae, Ac, Ba, Fc, Fa, Fb, Ad, E, A-2, H;" Titar Pur Village; Raghubir Nagar J.J. Colony, T.C. Camp(Slum); Raghubir Nagar T.C. Camp (Slum), J J Colony; “Rajouri Garden Block :- C, D, D1, E, F, K, L, M, N, Q, R, T, V, V-1, W, Tagore Garden Block E;" “Tagore Garden Block: -Bf, Ae, Ac, Ba, Fc, Fa, Fb, Ad, E, A-2, H;" Tagore Garden Extn. Dda Flats.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 96. Rajouri Garden ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: A Priya Chandela; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,67,14,329; Total liabilities: Rs 3,24,76,459.

Candidate name: Shashi Talwar; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 29,63,330; Total liabilities: Rs 14,00,000.

Candidate name: Vandana Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 25,17,822; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Seema; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 19,90,336; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

