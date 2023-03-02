Raksamgre Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Raksamgre seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Thosengcheba A. Sangma (RPIA), Sushil Gayary (UDP), Limison D. Sangma (NPP), Frederick D. Sangma (INC), Dr. Prabir D. Sangma (TMC), Benedic R. Marak (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88.56% which is -1.55% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.44 Raksamgre is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Raksamgre is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Raksamgre election result or click here for compact election results of Raksamgre and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Raksamgre go here.

Demographic profile of Raksamgre:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 99.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 31078 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 15,564 were male and 15,514 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raksamgre in 2023 is 997 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26667 eligible electors, of which 13,356 were male, 13,311 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 21558 eligible electors, of which 10,610 were male, 10,948 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raksamgre in 2018 was 62. In 2013, there were 6 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Raksamgre:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Benedic R Marak of NPP won in this seat defeating Limison D Sangma of INC by a margin of 624 which was 2.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 37.68% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Limison D Sangma of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Edmund K Sangma of IND by a margin of 1060 votes which was 5.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 29.59% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 44. Raksamgre Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Raksamgre:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Raksamgre:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Raksamgre are: Thosengcheba A. Sangma (RPIA), Sushil Gayary (UDP), Limison D. Sangma (NPP), Frederick D. Sangma (INC), Dr. Prabir D. Sangma (TMC), Benedic R. Marak (BJP).

Voter turnout in Raksamgre:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.56%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.11%, while it was 90.33% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.55% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Raksamgre went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Raksamgre constituency:

Assembly constituency No.44. Raksamgre comprises of the following areas of West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 4. Photamati, 5. Bondukmali, 6. Naguapara, 7. Hatogaon, 8. Rengsingpara, 9. Pedaldoba, 10. Dobokjakolgre, 11. lower Kongrapara, 12. Bollonggitok, 13. lower Watregre, 14. Raksamgre and 15. Jangrapara G. S. Circles of Tikrikila C.D. Block.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Raksamgre constituency, which are: Tikrikila, Dadenggre, Bajengdoba. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Goalpara District of Assam.

Map location of Raksamgre:

The geographic coordinates of Raksamgre is: 25°53’07.4"N 90°19’32.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Raksamgre

List of candidates contesting from Raksamgre Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Thosengcheba A. SangmaParty: RPIAAge: 32Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 22000Total liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sushil GayaryParty: UDPAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: FarmerEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Limison D. SangmaParty: NPPAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: OthersCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Frederick D. SangmaParty: INCAge: 34Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 13.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 15.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Prabir D. SangmaParty: TMCAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: Social ServiceEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 39.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Benedic R. MarakParty: BJPAge: 38Gender: MaleProfession: Social Worker(MDC)Education: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 39.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

