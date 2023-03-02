Raliang Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Raliang seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Shemhok Garod (PDF), Robinus Syngkon (TMC), Richard Singh Lyngdoh (INC), Lakhon Biam (BJP), J Treilang Suchiang (UDP), Coming One Ymbon (NPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88.58% which is -4.51% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.3 Raliang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Raliang is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Raliang election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Raliang election result or click here for compact election results of Raliang and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Raliang go here.

Demographic profile of Raliang:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.11% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 96.51%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.46%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 39,037 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,612 were male and 20,425 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raliang in 2023 is 1097 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 32,226 eligible electors, of which 15,350 were male, 16,876 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,109 eligible electors, of which 12,460 were male, 13,649 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raliang in 2018 was 20. In 2013, there were 4 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Raliang:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Comingone Ymbon of NPP won in this seat defeating Lakhon Biam of BJP by a margin of 3,250 which was 10.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 39.78% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Comingone Ymbon of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Konstan Sungoh of UDP by a margin of 3,422 votes which was 14.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.63% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 3. Raliang Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Raliang:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Raliang:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Raliang are: Shemhok Garod (PDF), Robinus Syngkon (TMC), Richard Singh Lyngdoh (INC), Lakhon Biam (BJP), J Treilang Suchiang (UDP), Coming One Ymbon (NPP).

Voter turnout in Raliang:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.58%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 93.09%, while it was 92.82% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.51% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Raliang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Raliang constituency:

Assembly constituency No.3. Raliang comprises of the following areas of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 3 Raliang, 7 Shangpung, 8 Kyndongtuber, mynso, 14 Thadmuthlong and 15 Khliehrangnah G.S. Circles of laskein C.D. Block and 2. 6 Nongbah and 10 Nongjngi G.S. Circles of Thadlaskein C.D. Block.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Raliang constituency, which are: Nartiang, Mowkaiaw, Sutnga Saipung, Khliehriat, Jowai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Raliang:

The geographic coordinates of Raliang is: 25°32’51.4"N 92°31’02.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Raliang

List of candidates contesting from Raliang Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shemhok Garod

Party: PDF

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician, Ex-Member of District Council (MDC), Jainita Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), Jowai

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 17 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Robinus Syngkon

Party: TMC

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Member of District Council (Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council)

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Richard Singh Lyngdoh

Party: INC

Age: 59

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician, Member of District Council (MDC), Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), Jowai

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 15.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lakhon Biam

Party: BJP

Age: 47

Gender: Male

Profession: Resignated S.D.O. (B.E. (Civil)/MDC

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 13.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: J Treilang Suchiang

Party: UDP

Age: 38

Gender: Male

Profession: Member of District Council (Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council)

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 68.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Coming One Ymbon

Party: NPP

Age: 51

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service, Member of Legislative Assembly

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 23.9 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Raliang election result or click here for compact election results of Raliang and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Raliang go here.

Read all the Latest News here