Ramchandraghat Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.24 Ramchandraghat (রামচন্দ্রঘাট) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Khowai district of Tripura. Ramchandraghat is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Rakesh Sukla Das (IND), Pratima Bhoumik (BJP), Kaushik Chanda (CPM), Habil Mia (TMC), Bappi Debnath (IND), Amiya Dayal Noatia (TMP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 89.34% which is -2.77% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.24 Ramchandraghat (রামচন্দ্রঘাট) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Khowai district of Tripura. Ramchandraghat is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Ramchandraghat election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ramchandraghat election result or click here for compact election results of Ramchandraghat and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ramchandraghat go here.

Demographic profile of Ramchandraghat:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.66% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 65.53%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 41496 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 20,833 were male and 20,663 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ramchandraghat in 2023 is 992 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 39165 eligible electors, of which 19,848 were male, 19,317 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 35490 eligible electors, of which 17,987 were male, 17,503 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ramchandraghat in 2018 was 82. In 2013, there were 46 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Ramchandraghat:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Prasanta Debbarma of IPFT won in this seat defeating Padma Kumar Deb Barma of CPM by a margin of 4235 which was 11.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. IPFT had a vote share of 52.74% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Padma Kumar Debbarma of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Animesh Debbarma of IND by a margin of 7891 votes which was 23.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 59.15% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 24. Ramchandraghat Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Ramchandraghat:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Ramchandraghat:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Ramchandraghat are: Rakesh Sukla Das (IND), Pratima Bhoumik (BJP), Kaushik Chanda (CPM), Habil Mia (TMC), Bappi Debnath (IND), Amiya Dayal Noatia (TMP).

Voter turnout in Ramchandraghat:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.34%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.11%, while it was 93.07% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.77% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ramchandraghat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Ramchandraghat constituency:

Assembly constituency No.24. Ramchandraghat comprises of the following areas of Khowai district of Tripura: Padmabil and Ramchandraghat Tehsils; and laxminarayanpur, Dwarikapur and Purba Ramchandraghat mouzas in laxminarayanpur Tehsil in Khowai Sub-Division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Ramchandraghat constituency, which are: Simna, Mandaibazar, Khowai, Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Ramchandraghat:

The geographic coordinates of Ramchandraghat is: 24°00’07.2"N 91°32’42.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ramchandraghat

List of candidates contesting from Ramchandraghat Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sanjib Debbarma

Party: IND

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 80888

Total liabilities: Rs 50000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sahajit Debbarma

Party: IND

Age: 28

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ranjit Debbarma

Party: CPM

Age: 59

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker & Self Employed

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: 2

Total assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ranjit Debbarma

Party: CPM

Age: 70

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivation and Social Service

Education: Doctorate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 60.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prasanta Debbarma

Party: IPFT

Age: 47

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Activist

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 43.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 24.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

