Ramnagar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Ramnagar seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sudip Roy Barman (INC), Papia Dutta (BJP), Mangal Mia (IND), Malin Debbarma (IND), Goutam Deb (IND), Arnab Roy (RPIA). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 79.98% which is -8.46% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.7 Ramnagar (রামনগর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Ramnagar is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Ramnagar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ramnagar election result or click here for compact election results of Ramnagar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ramnagar go here.

Demographic profile of Ramnagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 13.99%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 45365 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 21,929 were male and 23,436 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ramnagar in 2023 is 1069 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 43659 eligible electors, of which 21,253 were male, 22,405 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 40915 eligible electors, of which 20,070 were male, 20,845 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ramnagar in 2018 was 36. In 2013, there were 17 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Ramnagar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Surajit Datta of BJP won in this seat defeating Ratan Das of CPM by a margin of 4855 which was 12.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.09% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ratan Das of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Surajit Datta of INC by a margin of 65 votes which was 0.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 49.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 7. Ramnagar Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Ramnagar:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Ramnagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Ramnagar are: Sudip Roy Barman (INC), Papia Dutta (BJP), Mangal Mia (IND), Malin Debbarma (IND), Goutam Deb (IND), Arnab Roy (RPIA).

Voter turnout in Ramnagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.98%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 88.44%, while it was 89.85% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -8.46% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ramnagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Ramnagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.7. Ramnagar comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Ramnagar mouza (part) in Barjala Tehsil, and Ward Nos. 6, 7, 8 and 10 of Agartala municipal Council in Agartala West Tehsil in Sadar Sub-Division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Ramnagar constituency, which are: Barjala, Agartala, Banamalipur, Town Bordowali, Badharghat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Ramnagar:

The geographic coordinates of Ramnagar is: 23°50’50.6"N 91°15’32.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ramnagar

List of candidates contesting from Ramnagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Surajit Datta

Party: BJP

Age: 71

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 97.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 13.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Purushuttam Roy Barman

Party: IND

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Profession: Advocate

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 7.3 lakh

Candidate name: Pujan Biswas

Party: TMC

Age: 37

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Work, Legal Practitioner

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 49.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.7 lakh

Candidate name: Dulal Ghosh

Party: IND

Age: 55

Gender: Male

Profession: Private Tuition

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 28.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

