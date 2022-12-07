Rani Bagh ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.60

Ward No.60 Rani Bagh (रानी बाग) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Shakur Basti Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Rani Bagh went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Rani Bagh corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Rani Bagh ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Rani Bagh was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Rani Bagh candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Rani Bagh ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Mithlesh Pathak (AAP), Jyoti Aggarwal (BJP), Anju Khurana (INC), Kalpana Aggarwal (NCP).

MLA and MP of Rani Bagh

Satyendar Jain of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 15. Shakur Basti Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Rani Bagh is a part.

Demographic profile of Rani Bagh

According to the delimitation report, Rani Bagh ward has a total population of 66,602 of which 5,562 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.35% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Rani Bagh ward

The following areas are covered under the Rani Bagh ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Hari Singh Park Block W.Z; New Multan Nagar (Or Surya Enclave) Block A, B, C, D, E, F; Apna Ghar Society; Friends Enclave, Sant Nagar, Sant Nagar; Jagriti Apartment; Model Apptt., Vikas Surya, Kaleva T. Huts; Nilamber Apartment B-Block, Nilamber Apartment C-Block; Rani Bagh; Rishi Nagar; Sainik Vihar, (Naveen Apartment); Sainik Vihar, (Naveen Apartment), Venus Apartment; Sbi Colony, Sahyog Apptt.; Shakurbasti Railway Quaters, Camp; Ajay App.; Anand Vihar; Mitra Vihar St Xavia App.; Mitra Vihar, Shivalik App.; Pundrik Vihar Block -A, B, C, D, T-Huts; Rail Vihar, Bank Vihar; Shakti Vihar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 60. Rani Bagh ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Mithlesh Pathak; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,37,24,025; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jyoti Aggarwal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,35,60,153; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anju Khurana; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,76,46,808; Total liabilities: Rs 1,40,80,352.

Candidate name: Kalpana Aggarwal; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 65,047; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

