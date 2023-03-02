Ranikor Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

“Live election result updates and highlights of Ranikor seat in Meghalaya. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Victorealness Syiemlieh (INC), Tengsim G. Momin (TMC), Savio Phrangsngi Dkhar (IND), Pius Marwein (UDP), Overlin Imiong (VPP), Mighter Marwein (IND), Martin M. Danggo (BJP), Krenath N. Marak (IND), Bichitro Hajong (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 89.12% which is -1.4% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.35 Ranikor is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and South West Khasi

Hills district of Meghalaya. Ranikor is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Ranikor election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ranikor election result or click here for compact election results of Ranikor and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ranikor go here.

Demographic profile of Ranikor:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 95.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.16%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 35,719 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,114 were male and 17,605 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ranikor in 2023 is 972 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 29,696 eligible electors, of which 15,208 were male, 14,488 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,654 eligible electors, of which 12,609 were male, 12,045 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ranikor in 2018 was 26. In 2013, there were 2 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Ranikor:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Martin M Danggo of INC won in this seat defeating Pius Marwein of UDP by a margin of 2,002 which was 7.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 40.43% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Martin M Danggo of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Probin K Raswai of UDP by a margin of 455 votes which was 2.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.23% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 35. Ranikor Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Ranikor:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Ranikor:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Ranikor are: Victorealness Syiemlieh (INC), Tengsim G. Momin (TMC), Savio Phrangsngi Dkhar (IND), Pius Marwein (UDP), Overlin Imiong (VPP), Mighter Marwein (IND), Martin M. Danggo (BJP), Krenath N. Marak (IND), Bichitro Hajong (IND).

Voter turnout in Ranikor:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.12%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.52%, while it was 90.46% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.4% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ranikor went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Ranikor constituency:

Assembly constituency No.35. Ranikor comprises of the following areas of South West Khasi

Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. Ranikor C.D. Block, 2. 14. Rangthong G. S. Circle of mawkyrwat C.D. Block and 3. 2. Warsanlyngdoh G.S.Circle of Nongstoin C.D. Block.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Ranikor constituency, which are: Rongara Siju, Mawshynrut, Nongstoin, Mawkyrwat, Mawsynram. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Ranikor:

The geographic coordinates of Ranikor is: 25°16’35.8""N 91°11’34.1""E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ranikor

List of candidates contesting from Ranikor Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Victorealness SyiemliehParty: INCAge: 59Gender: FemaleProfession: Retired Assistant Director NursingEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 41.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Tengsim G. MominParty: TMCAge: 45Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: LiterateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Savio Phrangsngi DkharParty: INDAge: 32Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pius MarweinParty: UDPAge: 31Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 8.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Overlin ImiongParty: VPPAge: 29Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mighter MarweinParty: INDAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Martin M. DanggoParty: BJPAge: 63Gender: MaleProfession: Ex-Member of the Meghalaya Legislative AssemblyEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 20 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krenath N. MarakParty: INDAge: 52Gender: MaleProfession: Voluntary Retired Government TeacherEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 7.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bichitro HajongParty: INDAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: Head TeacherEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 16.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

