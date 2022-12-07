Ranjeet Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.87

Ward No.87 Ranjeet Nagar (रंजीत नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the New Delhi district and Patel Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Ranjeet Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Ranjeet Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Ranjeet Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Ranjeet Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Ranjeet Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Ranjeet Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ankush Narang (AAP), Tej Ram Phore (BJP), Rajesh Kumar (INC).

MLA and MP of Ranjeet Nagar

Raaj Kumar Anand of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 24. Patel Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Ranjeet Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Ranjeet Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Ranjeet Nagar ward has a total population of 54,256 of which 8,884 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 16.37% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Ranjeet Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Ranjeet Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: West Patel Nagar Block - L, K; West Patel Nagar Block - Q, R, P, O; West Patel Nagar Block - U, T, V, S; West Patel Nagar Block - J; West Patel Nagar Block - M, N; Dtc Colony Ranjit Ngr Block-C, D, E, F, A, B, Dtc Colony Ranjit Ngr Officers Flats Block-G, H; New Ranjit Nagar, Block -B, Block D; New Ranjit Ngr (Guru Nanak Ngr)Block-Y, X; New Ranjit Ngr Block-B, Block D; New Ranjit Ngr Block-C Dda Four Storey Qtrs. And Dda Flats; New Ranjit Ngr Block-E; New Ranjit Ngr Block-F; New Ranjit Ngr Block-Z, T Huts; New Ranjit Ngr Dda Janta Flats Block-A; New Ranjit Ngr Guru Nank Ngr, Shadi Khampur Village, Shadipur Village; New Ranjit Ngr Munshi Ram Bagh; Old Ranjit Ngr; South Patel Ngr Block No.4, 5, 6, 7, 9; West Patel Nagar Block-F; West Patel Nagar Block-A, W, Z; West Patel Nagar Block-D; West Patel Nagar Block-E; West Patel Nagar Block-G; West Patel Nagar Block-H; West Patel Nagar Block-I.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 87. Ranjeet Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ankush Narang; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 4; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 79,55,350; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Tej Ram Phore; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,79,33,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajesh Kumar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 25,49,350; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here