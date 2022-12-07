Rohini-D ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.54

Ward No.54 Rohini-D (रोहिणी-डी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Rohini Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Rohini-D went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Rohini-D corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Rohini-D ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Rohini-D was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Rohini-D candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Rohini-D ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Anupriya Abhinav Mishra (AAP), Smita (BJP), Poonam Rohilla (INC), Kamini Giri (IND).

MLA and MP of Rohini-D

Vijender Gupta of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 13. Rohini Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Rohini-D is a part.

Demographic profile of Rohini-D

According to the delimitation report, Rohini-D ward has a total population of 80,948 of which 6,191 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 7.65% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Rohini-D ward

The following areas are covered under the Rohini-D ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Badli Industrial Area Rohini; Raja Vihar J.J. Camp, T - Huts, Rohini Sector Xviii Suraj Park Block Acd, B, T.Huts; Rohini Sector Xiv Dena Apptt.Rohini; Rohini Sector Xviii Block H-3; Rohini Sector Xviii Mig Flats A-3 To A-11; Rohini Jail Ward No. 1, 2, 3, 4 Amd Its Staff Quarters, Cng-Station Delhi Tranport Ltd., Sarvodya Sr.Sec.School Plot No 40, Millenium Aptts.(Jhung Aptts); Rohini Sector -Xiv Sunrise Aptts; Rohini Sector Xiv, Hans Vihar Apptt,; Rohini Sector Xix Block C. Sfs Flats; Rohini Sector Xv H.7 Sur Air Aptts.; Rohini Sector Xv H.5 Modern Appartment Complex; Rohini Sector Xv H.6 Manav Vihar Appartment; Rohini Sector Xv H.8. Arya Appartment; Rohini Sector Xv Pkt-A, B, C, D, E, F, G; Rohini Sector Xv Pkt-G; Rohini Sector Xv Plot No H1, H2, H3, H4; Rohini Sector Xviii Mig Flats Pocket A1, A2, B11, B10, B2, B3; Rohini Sector Xviii Dda Lig Flats Pocket E-3, B4, B5, B6, B, 7, B8, B9; Rohini Sector Xviii Data Ram Society; Rohini Sector Xviii Green Valley Appartment; Rohini Sector Xviii Millenium Apptt.; Rohini Sector Xviii Platinum Enclave; Rohini Sector Xviii Suraj Park Block Acd, B, T.Huts; Rohini Sector-Xviii Sfs Flats Pocket E.; Rohini Sec-13 Aman Society; Rohini Sec-13 Sai Apptt; Rohini Sec-13, Adarsh Nirman(Adrash Kunj).; Rohini Sec-13, Arawali Kunj Apptt.; Rohini Sec-13, Dhurv Apptt; Rohini Sec-13, Goodwill Apptt; Rohini Sec-13, Gujraat Sargodha Society; Rohini Sec-13, Kewal Kunj Apptt.; Rohini Sec-13, Vikrant Apptt.; Rohini Sec-13, Neel Kanth Apptt.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 54. Rohini-D ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Anupriya Abhinav Mishra; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 42,19,112; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Smita; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,64,768; Total liabilities: Rs 35,100.

Candidate name: Poonam Rohilla; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 41,24,849; Total liabilities: Rs 5,05,261.

Candidate name: Kamini Giri; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 6,59,894; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

