Rohtash Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.223

Ward No.223 Rohtash Nagar (रोहताश नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Rohtash Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Rohtash Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Rohtash Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Rohtash Nagar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Rohtash Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Rohtash Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Shivani Panchal (AAP), Suman Lata (BJP), Rupesho Rani (BSP), Sarita (INC).

MLA and MP of Rohtash Nagar

Jitender Mahajan of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 64. Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Rohtash Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Rohtash Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Rohtash Nagar ward has a total population of 55,550 of which 12,468 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 22.44% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Rohtash Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Rohtash Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chandker Lok; Durga Puri; Jagjeevan Nagar, Gali No. 1, 1/1 To 1/32, Gali No. 2, 2/1 To 2/12; Jagjeevan Nagar, Gali No. 2, 2/13 To 2/24, Gali No. 3, 3/1 To 3/31; “Jagjeevan Nagar, Gali No. 9, 9/1 To 9/15, Gali No. 16, M1 To M24, 10/1 To 10/11;" Jagjeevan Nagar, Gali No.4, 4/1 To 4/23, Gali No. 5, 5/1 To 5/34 Gali No.6, 6/1 To 6/8; Khera Bhagwan Pur (Tyagi Colony), Ram Nagar Ext.; East Rohtash Nagar; Kabool Nagar; Lal Bagh Jhuggi (Slum),; Lal Bagh Jhuggi (Slum),, Sri Ram Nagar Including Takiya Gullu Shah Near Gt Road Shahdara; Makki Sarai(Notified Slum); Ram Nagar Ext.; Ram Nagar, Ram Nagar (Near Moti Ram Rd. Near Viswa Karma Mandir); Sri Ram Nagar Including Takiya Gullu Shah Near Gt Road Shahdara; Shivazi Park.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 223. Rohtash Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shivani Panchal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,23,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Suman Lata; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,19,89,020; Total liabilities: Rs 9,00,000.

Candidate name: Rupesho Rani; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,19,156; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sarita; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,17,37,115; Total liabilities: Rs 20,03,000.

