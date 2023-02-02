As the Karnataka Assembly elections approach, the political parties have begun their campaign in the cities. From rallies to road shows, they have not left any stone unturned to promote their policies. Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD (Secular) are locking horns and promising people new schemes should they come to power. JD (S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is currently touring the state for Pancharatna Rath Yatra and has announced a series of new projects if they come to power. The Rath Yatra reached Davanagere, where Kumaraswamy announced many new projects.

The leader stated that, if JD(S) comes to power in the 2023 assembly polls, they will increase the widow pension from Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 will be given to senior citizens above 60 years of age.

Calling the Pancharatna Yatra important for the people of Karnataka and also explaining that the five programs will be implemented for the betterment of the people. He mentioned that under the programme, free education will be provided by each gram panchayat up to class 12 and a 30-bed hospital will be established in every village panchayat.

Speaking about his previous tenure in the CM’s office, Kumaraswamy said, “Last time I joined hands with the coalition government to waive the loan for the benefit of the farmers. 26 lakh farmer families were given loan waivers.”

Taking a jibe at the now BJP-led government, he stated that the present government has not worked in its tenure. “BJP has not yet done the work of waiving off the remaining 2 lakh families,” he added.

He continued and said that every year, he will give a Rs 10,000 subsidy to the farmers and promised to give Rs 1 lakh for every 10 acres.

He also mentioned that he will also implement a scheme like Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu programme in the state. The JD (S) leader shared that their government will give Rs 10,000 per hectare at the time of sowing seeds.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy made a big claim that he would dissolve the JD(S) if the party did not fulfil its promises after coming to power.

After forming a post-election alliance with the Congress, which won 78 seats, and JDS with 37 MLAs, HD Kumaraswamy was elected chief minister of the state. By gaining 104 seats, BJP maintained its position as the only major party. In 2019, the coalition government was dissolved and the BJP took office.

