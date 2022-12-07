Sabapur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.250

Ward No.250 Sabapur (सभापुर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sabapur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sabapur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sabapur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sabapur was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sabapur candidates 2022

There are a total of 8 contestants in the fray from Sabapur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Birendra Kumar (AAP), Brijesh Singh (BJP), Pankaj Sharma (BSP), Ashok Poddar (CPM), Praveen Kumar (INC), Lavlesh Sharma (IND), Sharvan Kumar (IND), Anil Kumar Patel (JDU).

MLA and MP of Sabapur

Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 70. Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sabapur is a part.

Demographic profile of Sabapur

According to the delimitation report, Sabapur ward has a total population of 42,819 of which 3,852 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sabapur ward

The following areas are covered under the Sabapur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Badar Pur Khadar; Saba Pur; Sonia Vihar Block E Part Iind, Iiird, Sonia Vihar Block E Part Ist, Sonia Vihar Block E Part- Iv.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 250. Sabapur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Birendra Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 33,32,744; Total liabilities: Rs 40,000.

Candidate name: Brijesh Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 28,77,871; Total liabilities: Rs 5,80,000.

Candidate name: Pankaj Sharma; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 16,21,292; Total liabilities: Rs 11,40,000.

Candidate name: Ashok Poddar; Party: CPIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,95,65,376; Total liabilities: Rs 37,50,000.

Candidate name: Praveen Kumar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 24,01,000; Total liabilities: Rs 33,75,000.

Candidate name: Lavlesh Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 1,80,49,223; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sharvan Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 13,64,700; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

