Sabarmati Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Sabarmati seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Patel Harshadbhai Ranchhodbhai (BJP), Jashwantsinh Visaji Thakor (AAP), Solanki Dipakbhai Mulajibhai (BSP), Jiwanbhai Ramabhai Parmar (Democratic Bharatiya Samaj Party), Gita Dahyaji Thakor (Garvi Gujarat Party), Dineshsinh Ganpatsinh Mahida (INC), Shivabhai Bababhai Vaghela (IND), Ganpatbhai Zinabhai Shah (JD(S)), Nikhilkumar Thakkar (Sainik Samaj Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 55.71% which is -10.2% compared to the 2017 elections.Constituency No.55 Sabarmati (સાબરમતી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Sabarmati is part of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Sabarmati election resultRefer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sabarmati election result or click here for compact election results of Sabarmati and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sabarmati go here.Demographic profile of Sabarmati:This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.63% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.84%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,79,055 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,46,241 were male and 1,32,798 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.The electorate gender ratio in Sabarmati in 2022 is 908 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,53,585 eligible electors, of which 1,32,882 were male, 1,20,696 female and 7 electors of the third gender.In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,978 eligible electors, of which 1,14,225 were male, 1,01,752 female and 1 voters of the third gender.The number of service voters in Sabarmati in 2017 was 74. In 2012, there were 188 service voters registered in the constituency.Past winners / MLAs of Sabarmati:In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel (Dalal) of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Jitubhai Patel of INC by a margin of 68,810 which was 41.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 67.44% in 2017 in this seat.In 2012, Arvindkumar Gandalal Patel (Arvind Dalal) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Bharatkumar Govindlal (Bharat Vakil) of INC by a margin of 67,583 votes which was 44.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 70.5% in the seat.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 55. Sabarmati Assembly segment of the 6. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Amit Shah of BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat defeating Dr C J Chavda of INC. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat.Number of contestants in Sabarmati:A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.Contesting candidates in Sabarmati:The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Sabarmati are: Patel Harshadbhai Ranchhodbhai (BJP), Jashwantsinh Visaji Thakor (AAP), Solanki Dipakbhai Mulajibhai (BSP), Jiwanbhai Ramabhai Parmar (Democratic Bharatiya Samaj Party), Gita Dahyaji Thakor (Garvi Gujarat Party), Dineshsinh Ganpatsinh Mahida (INC), Shivabhai Bababhai Vaghela (IND), Ganpatbhai Zinabhai Shah (JD(S)), Nikhilkumar Thakkar (Sainik Samaj Party).Voter turnout in Sabarmati:According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.71%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.91%, while it was 70.38% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -10.2% compared to the 2017 turnout.Poll dates:Sabarmati went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.Extent of Sabarmati constituency:Assembly constituency No.55. Sabarmati comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: 1. Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) Villages - Kali (m), Ranip (m), Chandlodiya (m). 2. Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. – 15.A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Sabarmati constituency, which are: Gandhinagar South, Ghatlodia, Naroda, Naranpura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state. Map location of Sabarmati:The geographic coordinates of Sabarmati is: 23°05’28.0"N 72°34’41.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from SabarmatiList of candididates contesting from Sabarmati Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Patel Harshadbhai Ranchhodbhai Party: BJP Age: 59 Profession: Retired Principal, Shree RR Dwivedi High School, Vejalpur, Ahmedabad Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Doctorate Total assets: Rs 8.6 crore Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 crore Immovable assets: Rs 5.5 crore Total income: Rs 31.7 lakh Candidate name: Jashwantsinh Visaji Thakor Party: AAP Age: 67 Profession: Railway Yard Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 11.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 8.2 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh Total income: Rs 11.6 lakh Candidate name: Solanki Dipakbhai Mulajibhai Party: BSP Age: 52 Profession: Pvt. Job Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 6000 Liabilities: Rs 5.2 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 6000 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Jiwanbhai Ramabhai Parmar Party: Democratic Bharatiya Samaj Party Age: 72 Profession: Nil Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 0 Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 0 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 2 lakh Candidate name: Gita Dahyaji Thakor Party: Garvi Gujarat Party Age: 49 Profession: Sewing work Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 5th Pass Total assets: Rs 25.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 17.8 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 40500 Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh Total income: Rs 8.3 lakh Candidate name: Dineshsinh Ganpatsinh Mahida Party: INC Age: 52 Profession: Land Broker and Parlor Number of criminal cases: 1 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 75 lakh Liabilities: Rs 72.7 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 35 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh Candidate name: Shivabhai Bababhai Vaghela Party: IND Age: 60 Profession: Retd. Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 26.2 lakh Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 15709 Immovable assets: Rs 26 lakh Total income: Rs 6.6 lakh Candidate name: Ganpatbhai Zinabhai Shah Party: JD(S) Age: 70 Profession: Retired Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 37.8 lakh Liabilities: Rs 50000 Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 35 lakh Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Nikhilkumar Thakkar Party: Sainik Samaj Party Age: 45 Profession: Service and Profession Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 51 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore Total income: Rs 28.2 lakh Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sabarmati election result or click here for compact election results of Sabarmati and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sabarmati go here.

