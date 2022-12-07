Saboli ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.238

Ward No.238 Saboli (सबोली) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Gokalpur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Saboli went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Saboli corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Saboli ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Saboli was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Saboli candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Saboli ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Jaswant Singh (AAP), Hari Prakash Bahadur (BJP), Rameshwar (BSP), Naresh Pal (INC), Ravi Shankar (IND).

MLA and MP of Saboli

Surendra Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 68. Gokalpur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Saboli is a part.

Demographic profile of Saboli

According to the delimitation report, Saboli ward has a total population of 71,019 of which 22,218 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 31.28% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Saboli ward

The following areas are covered under the Saboli ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Saboli Village; Budh Vihar Block A, Block B, Pratap Nagar A- Block, Pratap Nagar B- Block, Pratap Nagar C- Block, Pratap Nagar D- Block, Saboli Bagh, Saboli Kaddha; Harijan Basti Block E, Meet Nagar Block- B; Madhav Puram And Milan Garden; Radha Vihar; Saboli Ext, Sushila Garden; Saboli Village; Shakti Garden.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 238. Saboli ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Jaswant Singh; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,78,89,450; Total liabilities: Rs 19,00,000.

Candidate name: Hari Prakash Bahadur; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 13,46,370; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rameshwar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 17,04,400; Total liabilities: Rs 10,000.

Candidate name: Naresh Pal; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 82,30,722; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ravi Shankar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 41,70,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

