Sadar Bazar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.72

Ward No.72 Sadar Bazar (सदर बाजार) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sadar Bazar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sadar Bazar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sadar Bazar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sadar Bazar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sadar Bazar candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Sadar Bazar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Usha Sharma (AAP), Nisha Parveen (AIMIM), Pinki Jain (BJP), Jyoti (BSP), Manisha Sharma (INC), Madhu Bala (IND).

MLA and MP of Sadar Bazar

Som Dutt of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 19. Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Sadar Bazar is a part.

Demographic profile of Sadar Bazar

According to the delimitation report, Sadar Bazar ward has a total population of 66,050 of which 11,501 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 17.41% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sadar Bazar ward

The following areas are covered under the Sadar Bazar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Bagichi Pir Ji; Partap Nagar- Block A, B, C, D, E, L, M, I, K, P, F, E, J, N, O, G; Roshanara Road, Dina Nath Road, Near Goenka Road; Roshanara Road, Roshanara Roadkhria Mohalla Delhi Flour Mill Road; Area Between Old Rohtak Road, Railway Line; Azad Mkt. Library Road; Azad Mkt. Library Road, Mohalla Tokriwalan, Gali Mata Wali; “Aziz Ganj Hathi Khana, Block - A, Mohalla Kishan Ganj Gali Neem Wali, Mohalla Kishan Ganj-Gali Chor Wali, Lambi Gali, Gali Molsiri, Gali Kuan Wali, Gali Chimta Wali, Gali Laslase Wali, Gali Kasai Wali, Gali Shish Mahal, Gali Laslase Wali, Faiz Ganj, Noor Ganj Bahadur Garh Road Rani Jhansi Road, Katra Chaman Bazar Bara Hindu Rao, Bagichi Achheji, Gali Thella Wali Gali, Gali Sangtrashan;" Bagichi Pir Ji;; “Bahadur Garh Road Gali Mamun Jamadar Wali Bahadur Garh Road, Gali Hathi Khana, Gali Ahiran, Deputy Ganj, Mohalla Ahiran Gali Khari Khan, Gali Mandir Wali, Gali Ahhiran, Gali School Wali, Gali Bahuji, Gali Kayasthan, Bahadur Garh Road, Gali Banoji, Noor Ganj Bahadur Garh Road Rani Jhansi Road, Katra Chaman Bazar Bara Hindu Rao, Bagichi Achheji, Gali Thella Wali Gali, Gali Sangtrashan, Pahari Dheeraj, Quasab Pura Road Gali Malyan, Gali Mohar Singh Wali, Gali Brahman Wali Ghass Mandi Gali Nath Wali Gali, Gali Qudratulla, Gali Pir Mohmmad, Gali Choppar Wali, Gali Laltain Wali;" Bahadur Garh Road Teliwaraqutab Road, Qutub Marg, Gali Jatwara Gali Raiwali, Gali Panihari, Gali Mata Wali Shivaji Road, Aruna Gali, Gali Teliyan, Sadar Bazarnear Sherawali Mkt, Teliwara Bazar; Bazar Bara Hindu Rao Bagichi Ishwari Prasad, Gali Baintwali, Gali Mahadev, Rani Jhansi Road Pakki Gali, Kothi Mem Wali, Lambi Gali, Gali Haltain Wali Gali Makhe Wali, Lahore Wali Gali Feteh Pur, Gali Laltain Wali Gali Mem Sahib Wali, Gali Karkhane Wali, Gali Neemwali, Ras Bihari Marg; “Bazar Bara Hindu Rao Bagichi Ishwari Prasad, Gali Baintwali, Gali Mahadev, Rani Jhansi Road Pakki Gali, Kothi Mem Wali, Lambi Gali, Gali Haltain Wali Gali Makhe Wali, Lahore Wali Gali Feteh Pur, Gali Laltain Wali Gali Mem Sahib Wali, Gali Karkhane Wali, Gali Neemwali, Ras Bihari Marg, Ras Bihari Marg Gali Batne Wal, Gali Masjid Wali .Gali Jamme Wali Gali Laltain Wali, Beri Wala Bagh Gali Madrsa Wali Lambi Gali, Gali Laltain Wali Patna Wali Gali Khalka Wali;" Gaichi Pir Ji; “Naya Mohalla Pul Bangesh Rani Jhansi Raod-Ras Bihari Marg, Ram Bagh Road -Gali Petiwalli, Foota Road, Gali Matke Wali;" “Naya Mohalla Pul Bangesh Rani Jhansi Raod-Ras Bihari Marg, Ram Bagh Road -Gali Petiwalli, Foota Road, Gali Matke Wali, Pahari Dheeraj, Quasab Pura Road Gali Malyan, Gali Mohar Singh Wali, Gali Brahman Wali Ghass Mandi Gali Nath Wali Gali, Gali Qudratulla, Gali Pir Mohmmad, Gali Choppar Wali, Gali Laltain Wali;" Pahari Dheeraj, Quasab Pura Road Gali Malyan, Gali Mohar Singh Wali, Gali Brahman Wali Ghass Mandi Gali Nath Wali Gali, Gali Qudratulla, Gali Pir Mohmmad, Gali Choppar Wali, Gali Laltain Wali; “Pahari Dheeraj, Quasab Pura Road Gali Malyan, Gali Mohar Singh Wali, Gali Brahman Wali Ghass Mandi Gali Nath Wali Gali, Gali Qudratulla, Gali Pir Mohmmad, Gali Choppar Wali, Gali Laltain Wali, Qutub Marg, Gali Jatwara Gali Raiwali, Gali Panihari, Gali Mata Wali Shivaji Road, Aruna Gali, Gali Teliyan, Sadar Bazarnear Sherawali Mkt, Teliwara Bazar, Timber Market Teliwara;" Qutub Marg, Gali Jatwara Gali Raiwali, Gali Panihari, Gali Mata Wali Shivaji Road, Aruna Gali, Gali Teliyan, Sadar Bazarnear Sherawali Mkt, Teliwara Bazar; Roshanara Road.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 72. Sadar Bazar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Usha Sharma; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,86,26,257; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Nisha Parveen; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 13,01,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pinki Jain; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,36,19,228; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jyoti; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,15,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manisha Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 41,16,050; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Madhu Bala; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 70,95,000; Total liabilities: Rs 13,40,567.

