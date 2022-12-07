Sadatpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.247

Ward No.247 Sadatpur (सादतपुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sadatpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sadatpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sadatpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sadatpur was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sadatpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Sadatpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rekha Tyagi (AAP), Neeta Bisht (BJP), Varsha (INC).

MLA and MP of Sadatpur

Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 70. Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sadatpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Sadatpur

According to the delimitation report, Sadatpur ward has a total population of 60,181 of which 5,739 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.54% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sadatpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Sadatpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Khajoori Khas C.T., Khajoori Khas Block A, Khajoori Khas C.T., Khajoori Khas Village; Khajoori Khas C.T., Khajoori Khas Block D; Khajoori Khas C.T., Khajoori Khas Block E; Village; Bihari Pur Village; Dayal Pur Block-C, Dayalpur Block-A, Dayalpur Block-B, Dayalpur Block-F, Dayalpur Village; Tukhmir Pur Extn, Tukhmir Pur Village; Karawal Nagar Ct, Sadat Pur Extn.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 247. Sadatpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rekha Tyagi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,96,38,394; Total liabilities: Rs 7,20,975.

Candidate name: Neeta Bisht; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,58,96,244; Total liabilities: Rs 5,11,707.

Candidate name: Varsha; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 37,03,081; Total liabilities: Rs 8,37,750.

