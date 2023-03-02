Salmanpara Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Salmanpara seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Winnerson D. Sangma (TMC), Sinbath Ch Marak (INC), Ronald Rikman Sangma (UDP), Ian Botham K. Sangma (NPP), Boston Marak (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 89% which is -3.13% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.55 Salmanpara is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Salmanpara is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Salmanpara:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 92.87%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 32940 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,350 were male and 16,590 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Salmanpara in 2023 is 1015 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26263 eligible electors, of which 13,416 were male, 12,847 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 21208 eligible electors, of which 10,642 were male, 10,566 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Salmanpara in 2018 was 34. In 2013, there were 3 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Salmanpara:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Winnerson D Sangma of INC won in this seat defeating Ian Botham K Sangma of NPEP by a margin of 1915 which was 7.89% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 27.25% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Winnerson D Sangma of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Boston Marak of NPP by a margin of 1889 votes which was 9.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 55. Salmanpara Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Salmanpara:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Salmanpara:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Salmanpara are: Winnerson D. Sangma (TMC), Sinbath Ch Marak (INC), Ronald Rikman Sangma (UDP), Ian Botham K. Sangma (NPP), Boston Marak (BJP).

Voter turnout in Salmanpara:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.13%, while it was 92.22% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.13% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Salmanpara went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Salmanpara constituency:

Assembly constituency No.55. Salmanpara comprises of the following areas of South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. Block Headquarter, 2. Gopinathkilla, 5. Tarapara, 9. Rongkaigre, 10. Salmanpara, 11. Santogre and 12. Anangpara G. S. Circles of Zikzak C.D. Block and 2. 13. Halchati, 14. Chongnapara and 15. Jarangkona G. S. Circles of Dalu C.D. Block.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Salmanpara constituency, which are: Ampati, Mahendraganj, Gambegre, Dalu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Salmanpara:

The geographic coordinates of Salmanpara is: 25°20’29.0"N 89°58’09.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Salmanpara

List of candidates contesting from Salmanpara Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Winnerson D. SangmaParty: TMCAge: 52Gender: MaleProfession: MLAEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sinbath Ch MarakParty: INCAge: 30Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 11.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ronald Rikman SangmaParty: UDPAge: 54Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 51.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 1.7 croreTotal income: Rs 5.4 crore

Candidate name: Ian Botham K. SangmaParty: NPPAge: 36Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 93.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 35.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Boston MarakParty: BJPAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 30 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

