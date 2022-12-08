Sanand Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Sanand seat in Gujarat. A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel (BJP), Ansoyaben Patel (Aadi Bharat Party), Kuldipsinh Dilipsinh Vaghela (AAP), Chauhan Kalubhai Mapabhai (BSP), Prajapati Vijaykumar Amrutbhai (Garvi Gujarat Party), Mahant Devendra Mohandas (Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party), Patel Rameshbhai Balabhai (INC), Patel Navghanbhai Mangabhai (IND), Chunara Prakashbhai Bhailalbhai (IND), Solanki Maheshbhai Ramanbhai (IND), Vaghela Alpeshsinh Surubha (IND), Vaghela Bhailalbhai Chhelabhai (IND), Milind Bauddh (IND), Vaghari Kanubhai Govindbhai (IND), Pagi Ganapatbhai Mavjibhai (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 68.2% which is -7.49% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.40 Sanand (સાણંદ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Sanand is part of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Sanand election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sanand election result or click here for compact election results of Sanand and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sanand go here.

Demographic profile of Sanand:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.85%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,81,351 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,44,814 were male and 1,36,531 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sanand in 2022 is 943 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,43,471 eligible electors, of which 1,26,732 were male, 1,16,735 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,337 eligible electors, of which 1,09,073 were male, 98262 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sanand in 2017 was 20. In 2012, there were 55 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Sanand:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Dabhi Pushpaben Jorubhai of INC by a margin of 7,721 which was 4.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Karamsibhai Virjibhai Patel of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kamabhai Gagjibhai Rathod of BJP by a margin of 4,148 votes which was 2.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 40. Sanand Assembly segment of the 6. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Amit Shah of BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat defeating Dr C J Chavda of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Sanand:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sanand:

Voter turnout in Sanand:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.69%, while it was 74.22% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.49% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sanand went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Sanand constituency:

Assembly constituency No.40. Sanand comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: 1. Sanand Taluka. 2. Bavla Taluka (Part) Villages - Vasna Nanodara, Nanodara, Kavla, Sankod, Vasna Dhedhal, Dhedhal, Rajoda, Adroda, Hasannagar, Chhabasar, Baldana, metal, Devdholera, Devadthal, Durgi, meni, Dumali, Kesrandi, lagdana, Dahegamda, Ranesar, Amipura, Kochariya, Kerala, Kanotar, Shiyal, Sarala, Kaliveji, mithapur, Bavla (m).

A total of nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Sanand constituency, which are: Dasada (SC), Viramgam, Kadi (SC), Kalol, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Daskroi, Dholka, Limbdi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Sanand:

The geographic coordinates of Sanand is: 22°52’35.8"N 72°15’06.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sanand

List of candididates contesting from Sanand Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 37

Profession: Farming &Business (Petrol Pump)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 22 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 20.6 crore

Total income: Rs 16.9 lakh

Candidate name: Ansoyaben Patel

Party: Aadi Bharat Party

Age: 50

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh

Candidate name: Kuldipsinh Dilipsinh Vaghela

Party: AAP

Age: 32

Profession: Business Construction

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 26 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 17 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Chauhan Kalubhai Mapabhai

Party: BSP

Age: 57

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prajapati Vijaykumar Amrutbhai

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 32

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Candidate name: Mahant Devendra Mohandas

Party: Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party

Age: 28

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 14 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Rameshbhai Balabhai

Party: INC

Age: 49

Profession: Farming & Business (Petrol Pump)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 6 crore

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: Patel Navghanbhai Mangabhai

Party: IND

Age: 75

Profession: Agriculture and Business Petrol Pump

Number of criminal cases: 7

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chunara Prakashbhai Bhailalbhai

Party: IND

Age: 31

Profession: Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 19.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 14 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 19.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: Solanki Maheshbhai Ramanbhai

Party: IND

Age: 31

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vaghela Alpeshsinh Surubha

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 31.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vaghela Bhailalbhai Chhelabhai

Party: IND

Age: 59

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Milind Bauddh

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Nisarga Group Tution

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 31.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 25.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Vaghari Kanubhai Govindbhai

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 26.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pagi Ganapatbhai Mavjibhai

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 56

Profession: Job, Supervisor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 52000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 52000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

