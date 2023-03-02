Sanis Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Sanis seat in Nagaland. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe (NCP), Renponthung Ezung (BJP), N Wobenthung Lotha (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 95.53% which is 1.1% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.39 Sanis is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Wokha district of Nagaland. Sanis is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Sanis election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sanis election result or click here for compact election results of Sanis and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sanis go here.

Demographic profile of Sanis:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 23886 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 11,872 were male and 12,014 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sanis in 2023 is 1012 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 22357 eligible electors, of which 11,411 were male, 10,946 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 22213 eligible electors, of which 11,136 were male, 11,077 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sanis in 2018 was 132. In 2013, there were 109 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Sanis:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Mhathung Yanthan of NDPP won in this seat defeating Ramongo Lotha of JDU by a margin of 2992 which was 13.95% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 49.19% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, N Thomas Lotha of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Nkhao Lotha of RJD by a margin of 1570 votes which was 7.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 32.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 39. Sanis Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Sanis:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sanis:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Sanis are: Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe (NCP), Renponthung Ezung (BJP), N Wobenthung Lotha (INC).

Voter turnout in Sanis:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 95.53%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.43%, while it was 97.79% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.1% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sanis went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Sanis constituency:

Assembly constituency No.39. Sanis comprises of the following areas of Wokha district of Nagaland: Sungro H. Q. and Aree (Old), Aree (New), Pangti, and Okotso villages of Sungro Circle; Lakhuti village of Aietepeyong Circle; Sanis H. Q. and Sunglup, Yonchucho, Sanis, Meshangpen, Tsopo, Chudi, Longtsung and Morakcho villages of Sanis Circle; and Lotsu, Pyangsa, Moilan and Pyochu, villages of Lotsu Circle.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Sanis constituency, which are: Koridang, Tyui, Wokha, Bhandari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Sanis:

The geographic coordinates of Sanis is: 26°10’38.6"N 94°12’44.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sanis

List of candidates contesting from Sanis Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yanchamo Ovung

Party: INC

Age: 41

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Y. Sulanthung H Lotha

Party: LJPRV

Age: 61

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 31.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Senkathung Jami

Party: RJD

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Others

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 81.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mhonbemo

Party: IND

Age: 39

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mhathung Yanthan

Party: NDPP

Age: 63

Gender: Male

Profession: Retired Govt. Servant

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 8.4 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Roland Lotha

Party: NPF

Age: 49

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker & Class-1 Contractor

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 7.6 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sanis election result or click here for compact election results of Sanis and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sanis go here.

Read all the Latest News here