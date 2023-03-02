Santirbazar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Santirbazar seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Goutam Sarkar (BJP), Gouri Sankar Nandi (IND), Dipankar Sen (CPM), Dilip Kumar Chowdhury (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.64% which is -2.58% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.36 Santirbazar (শান্তিরবাজার) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and South Tripura district of Tripura. Santirbazar is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Santirbazar election result or click here for compact election results of Santirbazar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Santirbazar go here.

Demographic profile of Santirbazar:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 58.81%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 50301 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 25,104 were male and 25,197 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Santirbazar in 2023 is 1004 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 45627 eligible electors, of which 23,144 were male, 22,483 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 41521 eligible electors, of which 21,086 were male, 20,435 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Santirbazar in 2018 was 148. In 2013, there were 62 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Santirbazar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Pramod Reang of BJP won in this seat defeating Manindra Reang of CPI by a margin of 2349 which was 5.44% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.26% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Manindra Reang of CPI emerged victorious in this seat beating Gouri Sankar Reang of INC by a margin of 3756 votes which was 9.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 52.87% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 36. Santirbazar Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Santirbazar:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Santirbazar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Santirbazar are: Goutam Sarkar (BJP), Gouri Sankar Nandi (IND), Dipankar Sen (CPM), Dilip Kumar Chowdhury (TMC).

Voter turnout in Santirbazar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.64%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 93.22%, while it was 94.88% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.58% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Santirbazar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Santirbazar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.36. Santirbazar comprises of the following areas of South Tripura district of Tripura: Birchandranagar and Santirbazar Tehsils; Rajapur and Paschim Patichhari mouzas in Rajapur Tehsil; laxmichhara and Kalalaogong mouzas in laxmichhara Tehsil; Baramura-Deotamura and Raibari mouzas in Kalashi Tehsil; and Baikhora mouza in Baikhora Tehsil in Belonia Sub-Division; and Baishabari, Chapiapara and Taiharchum mouzas in Garji Tehsil in udaipur Sub-Division.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Santirbazar constituency, which are: Rajnagar, Belonia, Matarbari, Amarpur, Karbook, Jolaibari, Manu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Santirbazar:

The geographic coordinates of Santirbazar is: 23°21’10.8"N 91°35’57.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Santirbazar

List of candidates contesting from Santirbazar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Satyajit Reang

Party: CPI

Age: 39

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pramod Reang

Party: BJP

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 19.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 23.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Narendra Reang

Party: TMC

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employee

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harendra Reang

Party: TMP

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employed and Social Service

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 13.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 3.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

