Saraswati Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.58

Ward No.58 Saraswati Vihar (सरस्‍वती विहार) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Shakur Basti Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Saraswati Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Saraswati Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Saraswati Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Saraswati Vihar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Saraswati Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Saraswati Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Urmila Gupta (AAP), Shikha Bhardwaj (BJP), Narmada (BSP), Deepika Deshwal (INC).

MLA and MP of Saraswati Vihar

Satyendar Jain of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 15. Shakur Basti Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Saraswati Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Saraswati Vihar

According to the delimitation report, Saraswati Vihar ward has a total population of 63,630 of which 3,390 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 5.33% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Saraswati Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Saraswati Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Block A-2 Paschim Vihar; Milansar Apptt., Dda Mig Flats; Paschim Vihar Mig Flats A-2/B; Pkt 1, Gh-1 Mig Flats Archana Apptt; Pratik Apptt.; Ambedkar Camp. Peeragarhi Chowk T Huts, Ambedkar Camp. Peeragarhi Chowk T Huts, Peeragarhi Chowk Reliefe Camp (Slum); Paschim Vihar (Janta Flats) Block A-1; Paschim Vihar Ashok Apptt. And New Subhash Anuradha Apptt, Adrash Seema Appt; Paschim Vihar Block A 1; Paschim Vihar Block B- A-1; Paschim Vihar Dda Janta Flats Block A-5; Paschim Vihar Lig, Dda Flats Ashirwad Apptt.; Paschim Vihar Sfs Dda Flats, Shanti Kunj Apptt. Block -A5B; Bhagwan Budha Apptt., Sadbhawna Apptt.Feroz Flats Block A To C; Brij Vihar (Parwana Road)Brij Vihar Flats A, B, C; Deepali U.P. Samaj Society; Ghalib Apartment (Parwana Road); Gurat Apptt .( Parwana Road) Block A; Jyoti Apptt., Bannu Apptt.; “Kasmir Apptt. Kasmir Block A To, Suvidha Kunj Kothis;" Mangol Puri Industrial Area Ph-Ii Block A, B, C; Netaji Subhash Jj Comp, Chava Mandir Block D; Parijat Apptt. Block A Raj Sabha Society West B, Vidya Vihar, Jawahar Lal Nehru Apptt.; Police Quarter Type Ii, Type 8, Iii 2, 12, B; “Police Quarter Type Ii, Type 8, Iii 2, 12, B, Pushpanjali Enclave Block D.Police Quarter Block B 1-64, Block C;" Pushpanjali Enclave Block C; Pushpanjali Enclave Block A, A2, B; Sangam Vihar, West Enclave Pitam Pura Sangam Society; Saraswati Vihar Block A, B, C, D, E; Sharda Appt., Triveni Appt., Nav Sena Appt; Sharda Niketan; Shubh Enclave Flats; Suraksha Flats, Kasturba Apptt. (All Flat Block M, H; Tarun Enclave (Dera Ghazi Khan) T. Huts; Vidya Vihar, Jawahar Lal Nehru Apptt.; West Enclave Pitam Pura Including Vikas App; West Enclave Pitam Pura Jai Shiv App. Block A, B; West Enclave Pitam Pura Lok Shabha Flats; West Enclave Pitam Pura Mausam Coop-Housing Society Block-A, B; West Enclave Pitampura Pragati App.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 58. Saraswati Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Urmila Gupta; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,07,50,937; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shikha Bhardwaj; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 2,32,48,501; Total liabilities: Rs 30,43,039.

Candidate name: Narmada; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,16,100; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Deepika Deshwal; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,20,89,622; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

