Sarita Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.187

Ward No.187 Sarita Vihar (सर‍िता व‍िहार) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Okhla Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sarita Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sarita Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sarita Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sarita Vihar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sarita Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Sarita Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Muskan (AAP), Neetu (BJP), Shahana Parveen (INC), Shabnam Barni (IND).

MLA and MP of Sarita Vihar

Amanatullah Khan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 54. Okhla Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sarita Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Sarita Vihar

According to the delimitation report, Sarita Vihar ward has a total population of 55,385 of which 5,399 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.75% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sarita Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Sarita Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Taimoor Nagar; Kalindi Colony; Taimoor Nagar; Zakir Nagar, Zakir Nagar, Khizrabad Village; Masih Garh Village; Subhash Khand; Gaffar Manzil, Haji Colony; New Friends Colony; Madanpur Khadar Village; Saidabad Ct.Sarita Vihar Pocket (B)(C); Saidabad Ct.Sarita Vihar Pocket (G; Saidabad Ct.Sarita Vihar Pocket (H), Kotla Mahigram; Jasola Pkt I, Ii; Jasola Vihar Jant Flats, Kotla Mahigram; Saidabad Ct.Sarita Vihar Pocket (H), Kotla Mahigram; Sarita Vihar; Sarita Vihar Kotla Mahigram Block L Pkt A; Sarita Vihar, Rajasthani Camp; Jasola (Sector-7, 8) Dda Flats; Jasola Vihar (L.I.G.Flats); Jasola Village; Khirki Extn, Alaknanda Block-E; Sarita Vihar; Sarita Vihar K; Sarita Vihar Pkt J.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 187. Sarita Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Muskan; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,56,821; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Neetu; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,14,20,272; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shahana Parveen; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 30,75,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shabnam Barni; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 44,30,300; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

