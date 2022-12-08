Sarkaghat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Sarkaghat seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dalip Thakur (BJP), Dhameshwar Ram (AAP), Ramesh Chand (BSP), Pawan Kumar (INC), Munish Sharma (IND), Kailash Chand (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 68.06% which is -1.14% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.35 Sarkaghat (सरकाघाट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Sarkaghat is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Sarkaghat election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sarkaghat election result or click here for compact election results of Sarkaghat and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sarkaghat go here.

Demographic profile of Sarkaghat:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.72% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.77%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 92207 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 44621 were male and 46054 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sarkaghat in 2022 is 1032 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 82756 eligible electors, of which 41244 were male, 41512 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 76750 eligible electors, of which 38652 were male, 38098 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sarkaghat in 2017 was 948. In 2012, there were 2112 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Sarkaghat:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Inder Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Pawan Kumar of INC by a margin of 9,302 which was 16.28% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.34% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Inder Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rangila Ram Rao of INC by a margin of 2,204 votes which was 4.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 35. Sarkaghat Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Sarkaghat:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sarkaghat:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Sarkaghat are: Dalip Thakur (BJP), Dhameshwar Ram (AAP), Ramesh Chand (BSP), Pawan Kumar (INC), Munish Sharma (IND), Kailash Chand (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Sarkaghat:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.06%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.2%, while it was 70.5% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.14% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sarkaghat went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Sarkaghat constituency:

Assembly constituency No.35. Sarkaghat comprises of the following areas of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh: Baldwara Sub-Tehsil; KCs Rakhota, Gopalpur, Sarkaghat & Sarkaghat Nagar Panchayat of Sarkaghat Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Sarkaghat constituency, which are: Bhoranj, Dharampur, Mandi, Balh, Sundernagar, Bilaspur, Ghumarwin. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Sarkaghat:

The geographic coordinates of Sarkaghat is: 31°41’43.4"N 76°46’48.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sarkaghat

List of candididates contesting from Sarkaghat Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dalip Thakur

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Profession: Farming and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 66.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 14.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 51.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.2 lakh

Candidate name: Dhameshwar Ram

Party: AAP

Age: 47

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 73.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 29.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 33.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramesh Chand

Party: BSP

Age: 53

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 46.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pawan Kumar

Party: INC

Age: 48

Profession: Govt. Contractor & Business & Proprietor of Company

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 88.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Total income: Rs 37.9 lakh

Candidate name: Munish Sharma

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Agriculturist/ Member of Zila Parishad

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 41.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 30.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Candidate name: Kailash Chand

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 32

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

