Sarup Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.19

Ward No.19 Sarup Nagar (सरूप नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Badli Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sarup Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sarup Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sarup Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sarup Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sarup Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Sarup Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Joginder Singh (AAP), Suresh Pandey (BJP), Jai Prakash (INC), Bhuvnesh Kumar Yadav (IND), Vijay (IND).

MLA and MP of Sarup Nagar

Ajesh Yadav of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 5. Badli Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sarup Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Sarup Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Sarup Nagar ward has a total population of 78,653 of which 10,629 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 13.51% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sarup Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Sarup Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ct Libas Pur, Ambey Garden, Ct Libas Pur, Libas Pur Industries, Ct Libas Pur, Rajiv Nagar, Ct Libas Pur, Swaroop Nagar Extn, South Part-Ii, Block Abc,; Ct Libas Pur, Swaroop Nagar Block A; Ct Libas Pur, Swaroop Nagar Block B; Ct Libas Pur, Swaroop Nagar Block C, Ct Libas Pur, Swaroop Nagar Block I; Ct Libas Pur, Swaroop Nagar Block D; Ct Libas Pur, Swaroop Nagar Block E, Ct Libas Pur, Swaroop Nagar Extn, South Part-Ii, Block Abc,; Ct Libas Pur, Swaroop Nagar Block F, Ct Libas Pur, Swaroop Nagar Block J, K,, Ct Libas Pur, Swaroop Nagar Block X, Y, Z; Ct Libas Pur, Swaroop Nagar Block G; Ct Libas Pur, Swaroop Nagar Block H; Ct Siras Pur, Bhagat Singh Park Mohalla,; Ct Siras Pur, Chandan Park; Ct Siras Pur, Jeevan Park; Ct Siras Pur, Rana Park,; Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Jj Colony (Slum), Bhalaswa Dairy, Block A 2, A3, A5; Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Jj Colony (Slum), Bhalaswa Dairy, Block B 4, B 6, B7, D1; Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Jj Colony (Slum), Bhalaswa Dairy, Block B 4, B 6, B7, D1, Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Jj Colony (Slum), Bhalaswa Dairy, Block C2, C5, C6; Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Jj Colony (Slum), Bhalaswa Dairy, Block C2, C5, C6.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 19. Sarup Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Joginder Singh; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,73,53,994; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Suresh Pandey; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,53,42,912; Total liabilities: Rs 80,300.

Candidate name: Jai Prakash; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,78,24,956; Total liabilities: Rs 1,06,26,825.

Candidate name: Bhuvnesh Kumar Yadav; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 18,12,756; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vijay; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 88,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

