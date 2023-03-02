Satakha Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Satakha seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: K Tokugha Sukhalu (NDPP), Akavi Sumi (NPF). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 84.86% which is 1.3% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.36 Satakha is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Zunheboto district of Nagaland. Satakha is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Satakha election result. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Satakha go here.

Demographic profile of Satakha:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 18246 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 9,030 were male and 9,216 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Satakha in 2023 is 1021 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 16189 eligible electors, of which 8,169 were male, 8,020 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 16026 eligible electors, of which 7,993 were male, 8,033 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Satakha in 2018 was 131. In 2013, there were 229 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Satakha:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, G Kaito Aye of JDU won in this seat defeating Zheito Chophy of NPF by a margin of 2543 which was 18.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDU had a vote share of 47.18% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, G Kaito of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Vitoho Zhimomi of INC by a margin of 7168 votes which was 49.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 74.58% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 36. Satakha Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Satakha:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Satakha:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Satakha are: K Tokugha Sukhalu (NDPP), Akavi Sumi (NPF).

Voter turnout in Satakha:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.86%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.56%, while it was 91.01% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.3% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Satakha went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Satakha constituency:

Assembly constituency No.36. Satakha comprises of the following areas of Zunheboto district of Nagaland: Satakha H. Q. and Zhekiye, Ghukiye, Aghuyito, Hoishe, Kuihopu, Khukiye, Kilo Old, Khivi, Kivikhu, Momi, Nikuto, Shokhe, Shoipu, Satakha, Vishepu, Kiyekhu, Ghukhuyi, Sukhai, Nunumi, Nasami and Supetikami villages of Satakha Circle; Satoi H. Q. and Ikiye, Ghokhuvi, Satoi, Tsuruhu, Hosiye, Tsuteho, Thakiye and Khubukhu villages of Satoi Circle ; and Zungti and Khukhepu villages of Zunheboto Circle .

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Satakha constituency, which are: Pughoboto, Atoizu, Aghunato, Zunheboto, Phek, Meluri, Seyochung Sitimi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Satakha:

The geographic coordinates of Satakha is: 25°54’15.8"N 94°30’14.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Satakha

List of candidates contesting from Satakha Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Zheito Chophy

Party: LJPRV

Age: 47

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker, Business

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5.5 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 31.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G. Kaito Aye

Party: NDPP

Age: 70

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 16.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

