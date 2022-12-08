Sayajigunj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Sayajigunj seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Keyur Narayandas Rokadia (BJP), Swejal Bharatbhai Vyas (AAP), Neha Parmar (BSP), Ami Ravat (INC), Dhaval Anil Chavan (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.12% which is -9.62% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.142 Sayajigunj (સયાજીગંજ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Sayajigunj is part of Vadodara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Sayajigunj election result

Demographic profile of Sayajigunj:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.74% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.69%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,00,964 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,54,099 were male and 1,46,829 female and 36 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sayajigunj in 2022 is 953 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,73,249 eligible electors, of which 1,41,363 were male, 1,31,886 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,34,789 eligible electors, of which 1,21,906 were male, 1,12,883 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sayajigunj in 2017 was 85. In 2012, there were 232 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Sayajigunj:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Jitendra Ratilal Sukhadia (Jitubhai) of BJP won in this seat defeating Narendra Ravat of INC by a margin of 59,132 which was 31.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.68% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sukhadiya Jitendra Ratilal Sukhadiya of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Joshi Kiritbhai Shantilal of INC by a margin of 58,237 votes which was 36.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 66.43% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 142. Sayajigunj Assembly segment of the 20. Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency. Ranjanben Bhatt of BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat defeating Prashant Patel (Tiko) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Sayajigunj:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sayajigunj:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Sayajigunj are: Keyur Narayandas Rokadia (BJP), Swejal Bharatbhai Vyas (AAP), Neha Parmar (BSP), Ami Ravat (INC), Dhaval Anil Chavan (IND).

Voter turnout in Sayajigunj:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.74%, while it was 69% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.62% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sayajigunj went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Sayajigunj constituency:

Assembly constituency No.142. Sayajigunj comprises of the following areas of Vadodara district of Gujarat: Vadodara Taluka (Part) - Vadodara municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 7, 10 , undera (oG) 11, Karodiya (oG) 12.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Sayajigunj constituency, which are: Vaghodia, Vadodara City, Akota. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Sayajigunj:

The geographic coordinates of Sayajigunj is: 22°21’06.5"N 73°10’11.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sayajigunj

List of candididates contesting from Sayajigunj Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Keyur Narayandas Rokadia

Party: BJP

Age: 43

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 10.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Total income: Rs 48.9 lakh

Candidate name: Swejal Bharatbhai Vyas

Party: AAP

Age: 35

Profession: Event Management

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 60.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 55 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: Neha Parmar

Party: BSP

Age: 44

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 15.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ami Ravat

Party: INC

Age: 51

Profession: Ami Ravat Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 6.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Total income: Rs 14.1 lakh

Candidate name: Dhaval Anil Chavan

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Self Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 80.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 41940

