Scared Cong Resorting to Minority Appeasement, Says Gujarat CM Patel, Tweets Candidate's Speech

Ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat, Congress leader Chandanji Thakor during a public meeting tried to woo Muslim voters, in an attempt to appease the minority community. Speaking against the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Thakor said “only Muslims" could save the Congress party. The Congress leader’s remarks have drawn criticism from several BJP leaders, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who tweeted the video of Thakor’s speech.

“Fearing defeat, Congress yet again resorts to minority appeasement. But Congress should know that no one will be able to save Congress Party from defeat!" Patel tweeted.

Shameful words!Fearing defeat, Congress yet again resorts to minority appeasement. But Congress should know that no one will be able to save Congress Party from defeat! pic.twitter.com/cr6cL4QFYA — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) November 19, 2022

“Only Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka came to roads over NRC issue. There were several other parties but none favored Muslims," Thakor could be heard saying. He also said BJP govt stopped Triple Talaq and Hajj subsidy.

“Congress is the only party that protects you, countrywide. However, BJP disturbed you in some places, and raked up the Triple Talaq issue, and abolished it," he added. “Not just this, the subsidy provided on education to Muslim students was also pulled back by the BJP," Thakor claimed.

Later, several Congress leaders alleged the video is doctored, to which BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave reacted saying, “If this is an edited video then please do a defamation case on CM."

Another BJP spokesperson Shraddha Rajput said, “Congress after independence has created fear among Dalit, OBC and Muslim communities. The party kept them as vote bank and never allowed them to prosper. Congress has been indulging in politics of appeasement and that is why when BJP works on issues of triple talaq, Congress always stands in opposition."

Read all the Latest Politics News here