Abdul Majeed, head of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), announced in a closed convention that Shafi Bellare, one of the accused in BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder, will be the outfit’s candidate from Puttur in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Bellare is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the murder case. The closed convention was held on February 10 in Mangaluru.

“I would like to announce that for the upcoming 2023 elections, from Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), our beloved Shafi Bellare is the candidate for the Puttur constituency,” said Majeed.

Opposing this move, the Bharatiya Janata Party said that it will take strict action against the SDPI. Speaking to CNN-News18, revenue minister of Karnataka R Ashok said that he will request chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to take strict action against SDPI for announcing a murder accused as a candidate for the elections to be held by May.

“SDPI is also part of Popular Front of India, which is banned in the country. Giving a ticket to a murder accused of BJP karyakarta will ensure that PFI will enter politics through SDPI. The government will take necessary action against him. If he gets a ticket, naturally he’ll get benefits, he’ll seek permission for canvassing, he’ll ask for security. So I will discuss it with the CM and take action against SDPI also,” said R Ashok.

Praveen Nettaru’s parents have opposed the move and said that they do not want Bellare to contest the polls.

“Since they killed my son on July 27, I’ve been washing my hands with tears. My married daughters come once a week and get our work done. If he (Shafi Bellare) stands for elections, it will be troublesome for us. He must not stand for elections. I had three operations and can’t see or hear properly. If some unidentified men come near our house, we get scared,” said Shekar Pujary, Praveen’s father.

The SDPI has announced that it will field over 100 candidates for the Karnataka elections. Party leaders said that the outfit has gained ground in 19 districts because of various issues and released the first list of candidates in the month of January.

