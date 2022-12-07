Seelampur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.225

Ward No.225 Seelampur (सीलमपुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Seelampur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Seelampur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Seelampur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Seelampur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Seelampur was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Seelampur candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Seelampur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Naseem Bano (AAP), Shabnam (AIMIM), Seema Sharma (BJP), Mumtaz (INC), Falak Jahan (IND), Shakila Begum (IND), Sayara Begam (IND).

MLA and MP of Seelampur

Abdul Rehman of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 65. Seelampur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Seelampur is a part.

Demographic profile of Seelampur

According to the delimitation report, Seelampur ward has a total population of 63,039 of which 7,542 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 11.96% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Seelampur ward

The following areas are covered under the Seelampur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chauhan Bangar; Block -J Cpj 1, Cpj2, Cpj - Iii Jawahar Akhara. Cluster, T- Huts; Chauhan Banger A – Block; “Imambara New Seelampur,, Imambara New Seelampur, B - Block, New Seelampur E - I, Block,, New Seelampur K - Block, O - Block,, New Seelampur, D - Block, E- Block;" Jj Colony Seelampur Ph-Iii Block I, O, S, R, T, Z, Z-1; Jj Colony Seelampur Ph-Iii Block Z-1, L, P, N, M; New Seelampur A - Block; New Seelampur B, C- Block; New Seelampur E - I, Block,; New Seelampur K - Block, O - Block; New Seelampur, D - Block, E- Block; New Seelampur, T - Huts Cpj - I, Ii; Pili Kothi, Babpu Ashram Complex,; Shastri Park G, E, F, H -Block.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 225. Seelampur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Naseem Bano; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 17,67,331; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shabnam; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,23,08,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Seema Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,80,90,402; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Mumtaz; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 61,25,502; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Falak Jahan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,13,710; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sayara Begum; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 63,51,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shakila Begum; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 81,30,031; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

