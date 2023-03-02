Selsella Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Selsella seat in Meghalaya. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tengsrang Marak (IND), Subhankar Koch (UDP), Reynold M Sangma (INC), Pollop R Marak (IND), Ferlin C.A. Sangma (BJP), Arbinstone B Marak (NPP), Agassi R. Marak (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 73.01% which is -19.48% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.48 Selsella is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Selsella is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Selsella election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Selsella election result or click here for compact election results of Selsella and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Selsella go here.

Demographic profile of Selsella:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.52% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 72.48%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 36111 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 17,932 were male and 18,179 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Selsella in 2023 is 1014 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30394 eligible electors, of which 15,217 were male, 15,177 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25946 eligible electors, of which 12,998 were male, 12,948 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Selsella in 2018 was 72. In 2013, there were 7 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Selsella:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Clement Marak of INC won in this seat defeating Ferlin C A Sangma of NPEP by a margin of 3597 which was 12.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44.56% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Clement Marak of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Conrad Kongkal Sangma of NPP by a margin of 2107 votes which was 8.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 48. Selsella Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Selsella:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Selsella:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Selsella are: Tengsrang Marak (IND), Subhankar Koch (UDP), Reynold M Sangma (INC), Pollop R Marak (IND), Ferlin C.A. Sangma (BJP), Arbinstone B Marak (NPP), Agassi R. Marak (TMC).

Voter turnout in Selsella:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.01%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.49%, while it was 92.72% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -19.48% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Selsella went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Selsella constituency:

Assembly constituency No.48. Selsella comprises of the following areas of West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 3. Damjonggre, 4. Selsella Block Headquarter, 5. Wajadagre, 8. Sasatgre, 10. marok, 11. Rochonpara and 12. Hallidayganj G. S. Circles of Selsella C.D. Block.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Selsella constituency, which are: Rangsakona, Dadenggre, Phulbari, Rajabala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with South Salmara Mankachar District of Assam.

Map location of Selsella:

The geographic coordinates of Selsella is: 25°40’42.6"N 90°00’52.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Selsella

List of candidates contesting from Selsella Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tengsrang MarakParty: INDAge: 35Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 34.8 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 3.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Subhankar KochParty: UDPAge: 31Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 13.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Reynold M SangmaParty: INCAge: 40Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 24.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pollop R MarakParty: INDAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 28.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ferlin C.A. SangmaParty: BJPAge: 62Gender: FemaleProfession: Retd. Govt. Servant , Ex member of Legislative AssemblyEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 73.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arbinstone B MarakParty: NPPAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Garo Hills Autonomous Dist. Council TuraEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 35 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 6.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Agassi R. MarakParty: TMCAge: 32Gender: MaleProfession: Member of District CouncilEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Selsella election result or click here for compact election results of Selsella and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Selsella go here.

Read all the Latest News here