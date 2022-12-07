Shahbaad Dairy ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.28

Ward No.28 Shahbaad Dairy (शाहबाद डेयरी) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Bawana Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Shahbaad Dairy went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Shahbaad Dairy corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Shahbaad Dairy ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Shahbaad Dairy was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Shahbaad Dairy candidates 2022

There are a total of 8 contestants in the fray from Shahbaad Dairy ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ram Chander (AAP), Santosh Kumar Bharti (BJP), Ram Sunder (BSP), Sharadha Nano Sangwan (INC), Aditi (IND), Anita (IND), Guddu Gautam (IND), Ram Gopal (IND).

MLA and MP of Shahbaad Dairy

Jai Bhagwan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 7. Bawana Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Shahbaad Dairy is a part.

Demographic profile of Shahbaad Dairy

According to the delimitation report, Shahbaad Dairy ward has a total population of 54,537 of which 18,554 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 34.02% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Shahbaad Dairy ward

The following areas are covered under the Shahbaad Dairy ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Rohini Sec-25 Pkt-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, E, C- Block A, B, C, D, E -Block; Shahbad Dairy; Peladpur Village; Rohini Sec - 26.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 28. Shahbaad Dairy ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ram Chander; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,23,66,687; Total liabilities: Rs 5,18,846.

Candidate name: Santosh Kumar Bharti; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 99,698; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ram Sunder; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,49,17,924; Total liabilities: Rs 3,92,667.

Candidate name: Sharadha Nand Sangwan; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 20,84,455; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Aditi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 15,064; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anita; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 12,87,694; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Guddu Gautam; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 22,000; Total liabilities: Rs 20,000.

Candidate name: Ram Gopal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,55,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

