Shahdara ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.215

Ward No.215 Shahdara (शाहदरा) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Shahdara Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Shahdara went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Shahdara corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Shahdara ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Shahdara was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Shahdara candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Shahdara ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Dalchand Anand (AAP), Bharat Gautam (BJP), Mange Ram Premi (BSP), Goldy Sood (INC), Abhishek (IND).

MLA and MP of Shahdara

Ram Niwas Goel of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 62. Shahdara Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Shahdara is a part.

Demographic profile of Shahdara

According to the delimitation report, Shahdara ward has a total population of 69,110 of which 16,796 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 24.3% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Shahdara ward

The following areas are covered under the Shahdara ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Anaj Mandi, Gajju Katra, Mohalla Mahram, Rama Block; Bhola Nath Nagar And Extn.; Bihari Colony, Tejab Mill ( Near Bhola Nath Nagar); Ghee Ki Mandi Delhi Gate, Mahabir Block, Mohalla Donger - I, Ii, Iii, Mohalla Ganga Ram; Mohalla Donger - I, Ii, Iii, Teliwara; Shalimar Park ( Near Ramlila Ground), ( Near Dcp Office); Bara Thakur Dawara Keshri Mohalla, Mohalla Ganga Ram, Teliwara; Jawala Nagar Ivth Circular Road Mukesh Nagar Road, St. Joseph School, Vatsalaya Mandir Charch Road, Maharathi Colony; Kasturba Nagar, Mahaveer Gali Post Office, Shahdara Ii Gudhai Mohalla Curcular Road, Shahdara Ist Mewa Ganj Gali Post Office.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 215. Shahdara ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Dal Chand Anand; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 43,57,900; Total liabilities: Rs 9,34,000.

Candidate name: Bharat Gautam; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,40,18,256; Total liabilities: Rs 50,000.

Candidate name: Mange Ram Premi; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,03,98,169; Total liabilities: Rs 12,60,000.

Candidate name: Goldy Sood; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,60,82,938; Total liabilities: Rs 6,04,912.

Candidate name: Abhishek; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,87,500; Total liabilities: Rs 2,73,227.

