Shahera Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Shahera seat in Gujarat. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ahir(Bharvad) Jethabhai (BJP), Takhatsinh (AAP), Sureshbhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Khatubhai (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 66.78% which is -5.63% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.124 Shahera (શાહેરા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Panchmahal district of Gujarat. Shahera is part of Panchmahal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Shahera election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shahera election result or click here for compact election results of Shahera and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Shahera go here.

Demographic profile of Shahera:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.27% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 13.48%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,60,675 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,33,741 were male and 1,26,934 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shahera in 2022 is 949 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,33,401 eligible electors, of which 1,20,862 were male, 1,12,538 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,391 eligible electors, of which 1,07,662 were male, 98729 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shahera in 2017 was 288. In 2012, there were 291 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Shahera:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ahir(Bharwad) Jethabhai Ghelabhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Chauhan Dushyantsinh Narvatsinh of INC by a margin of 41,069 which was 24.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 58.94% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ahir (Bharvad) Jethabhai Ghelabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Solanki Takhatsinh Ravsinh of INC by a margin of 28,725 votes which was 18.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 124. Shahera Assembly segment of the 18. Panchmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod of BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat defeating Khant Vechatbhai Kuberbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Shahera:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Shahera:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Shahera are: Ahir(Bharvad) Jethabhai (BJP), Takhatsinh (AAP), Sureshbhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Khatubhai (INC).

Voter turnout in Shahera:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.78%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.41%, while it was 74.85% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.63% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shahera went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Shahera constituency:

Assembly constituency No.124. Shahera comprises of the following areas of Panchmahal district of Gujarat: 1. Shehra Taluka. 2. lunawada Taluka (Part) Villages - Kel, Dezar, Vaghoi, Chuladiya, Jetharibor, Gugaliya, Simlet . 3. Godhra Taluka (Part) Villages - Nadisar, Khajuri, odidra, Jaliya, Dhanitra, Rinchhrota, motal, Karsana, Velvad, Ichhapaginu muvadu, Ratanpur (Kantdi), Kabirpur, Kabariya, Juni Dhari, Timba, Gotavipura, Pipaliya (Dhari), moryo, Kankanpur, moti Kantdi, Gothada.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Shahera constituency, which are: Thasra, Balasinor, Lunawada, Morva Hadaf, Godhra, Savli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Shahera:

The geographic coordinates of Shahera is: 22°55’34.3"N 73°35’25.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shahera

List of candididates contesting from Shahera Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ahir(Bharvad) Jethabhai

Party: BJP

Age: 72

Profession: Farming, Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 18.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 8.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 9.8 crore

Total income: Rs 81.6 lakh

Candidate name: Takhatsinh

Party: AAP

Age: 58

Profession: M.Tec computers (Computer Hardware Sells & Service Propriter

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 47.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 62.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Sureshbhai

Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad

Age: 46

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Khatubhai

Party: INC

Age: 72

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 75.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 18075

