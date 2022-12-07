Shakarpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.202

Ward No.202 Shakarpur (शकरपुर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Shakarpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Shakarpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Shakarpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Shakarpur was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Shakarpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Shakarpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sharad Dikshit (AAP), Ram Kishor Sharma (BJP), Rambabu (BSP), Sunder Nagar (INC).

MLA and MP of Shakarpur

Abhay Verma of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 58. Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Shakarpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Shakarpur

According to the delimitation report, Shakarpur ward has a total population of 66,256 of which 6,640 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.02% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Shakarpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Shakarpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Dayanand Block, Shakarpur, Shakarpur, Upadhya Block, U; Ganesh Nagar-Ii; Ganesh Nagar-Ii, Shakarpur, B-Block, Shakarpur, Master Block, Mb; Krishna Mandir Marg; Shakarpur All School, Temples; Shakarpur, B-Block; Shakarpur, B-Block, Shakarpur, D-Block; Shakarpur, D-Block; Shakarpur, G-Block; Shakarpur, H-Block; Shakarpur, Krishna Mandir Marg; Shakarpur, Master Block, Mb; Shakarpur, R-Block; Shakarpur, S-Block; Shakarpur, Upadhya Block, U; Shakarpur, Veer Savarkar Block; Shakarpur, Wa-Block; Shakarpur, Wb-Block; Shakarpur, A, E Block; Shakarpur, H-Block; South Ganesh Nagar,; Shakarpur Baramuda Village C T; Nehru Enclave School Block; Shakarpur School Block Part I, South Ganesh Nagar,; Shakarpur School Block Part Ii; Shakarpur, Upadhya Block, U; South Ganesh Nagar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 202. Shakarpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sharad Dixit; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,23,68,956; Total liabilities: Rs 21,187.

Candidate name: Ram Kishore Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,68,18,811; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ram Babu; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,69,96,754; Total liabilities: Rs 4,35,000.

Candidate name: Sundar Nagar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 20,22,050; Total liabilities: Rs 7,12,800.

