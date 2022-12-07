Shakur Pur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.62

Ward No.62 Shakur Pur (शकरपुर) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Tri Nagar Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Shakur Pur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Shakur Pur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Shakur Pur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Shakur Pur was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Shakur Pur candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Shakur Pur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ashok Kumar (AAP), Kishan Lal (BJP), Sunil Kumar (BSP), Murari Lal (INC), Nancy Jatav (IND), Suman (JDU).

MLA and MP of Shakur Pur

Preeti Jitender Tomar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 16. Tri Nagar Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Shakur Pur is a part.

Demographic profile of Shakur Pur

According to the delimitation report, Shakur Pur ward has a total population of 71,833 of which 25,266 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 35.17% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Shakur Pur ward

The following areas are covered under the Shakur Pur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ashoka Park, Golden Park Rohtak Road; Indira Camp T Huts; Rajiv Gandhi Market; “Ram Pura Ind. Area, Block - A, B, Shakurpur Anandvass Block J, Netaji Subash Camp;" Shakur Pur -M-Block.; Shakur Pur Village; Shakurpur Anandvas Colony Block - A; Shakurpur Anandvas Colony Block - B; Shakurpur Anandvas Colony Block - C; Shakurpur Anandvass, Block K; Shakurpur Anandvass Block D; Shakurpur Anandvass Block E; Shakurpur Anandvass Block F; Shakurpur Anandvass Block G; Shakurpur Anandvass Block H; Shakurpur Anandvass Block I; Shakurpur Anandvass Block J, Netaji Subash Camp.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 62. Shakur Pur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,18,65,921; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kishan Lal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 67,63,374; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sunil Kumar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 8,37,200; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Murari Lal; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 73,01,318; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Nancy Jatav; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,08,45,819; Total liabilities: Rs 79,86,060.

Candidate name: Suman; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 9,84,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

