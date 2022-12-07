Shalimar Bagh-A ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.55

Ward No.55 Shalimar Bagh-A (शालीमार बाग-ए) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Shalimar Bagh-A went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Shalimar Bagh-A corporator.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Shalimar Bagh-A was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Shalimar Bagh-A candidates 2022

There are a total of 8 contestants in the fray from Shalimar Bagh-A ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Jalaj Kumar (AAP), Sujeet Thakur (BJP), Shyam Kumar (BSP), Gopeshwar Yadav (INC), Manoj Kumar Thakur (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND), Ranjeet Verma (IND), Shri Dutt Sharma (IND).

MLA and MP of Shalimar Bagh-A

Bandana Kumari of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 14. Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Shalimar Bagh-A is a part.

Demographic profile of Shalimar Bagh-A

According to the delimitation report, Shalimar Bagh-A ward has a total population of 61,220 of which 10,480 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 17.12% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Shalimar Bagh-A ward

The following areas are covered under the Shalimar Bagh-A ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ambedkar Nagar Colony, Near Haider Pur Village, Ambedkar Nagar Ext. Khader, Haider Pur,; Govind Mohalla, Near Haider Pur Village, Haider Pur Village; “Lohiya Camp T- Huts, Near Haider Pur Village, Nehru Camp, Haider Pur,, Nirman Majdoor Camp, T-Huts, Near Haider Pur Village, Sanjay Camp, T -Huts, Near Haider Pur Village;" Shalimar Bagh Block C, D Sfs Flat/ Kanishaka Appt., Flat; Indira Camp(Bg) Shalimar Bagh; J.J.Camp Haiderpur In Front Aurvadic Hospital; Ndpl Colony Shalimar Bagh; Sahi Pur Village; Shalimar Bagh C.C (Abcd); Shalimar Bagh Delhi Admn Staff Qtr Type-Iii, Iv; Shalimar Bagh Sfs Biock-D Pkt A Sheesh Mahal Aptt; Shalimar Village East And West.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 55. Shalimar Bagh-A ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Jalaj Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,46,69,662; Total liabilities: Rs 25,00,000.

Candidate name: Sujeet Thakur; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,88,61,216; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shyam Kumar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,00,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Gopeshwar Yadav; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 27,69,594; Total liabilities: Rs 9,18,864.

Candidate name: Manoj Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 94,46,790; Total liabilities: Rs 18,39,000.

Candidate name: Manoj Kumar Thakur; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 9,71,859; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ranjeet Verma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,46,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shridutt Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 46,90,000; Total liabilities: Rs 24,000.

