Shastri Park ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.213

Ward No.213 Shastri Park (शास्‍त्री पार्क) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and resultsShastri Park went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Shastri Park corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Shastri Park ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitationThese are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Shastri Park was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Shastri Park candidates 2022There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Shastri Park ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Aditya Chaudhary (AAP), Bharat (BJP), Sameer Ahmad (INC), Haseeb Ul Hasan (IND).

MLA and MP of Shastri ParkAnil Kumar Bajpai of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 61. Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Shastri Park is a part.

Demographic profile of Shastri ParkAccording to the delimitation report, Shastri Park ward has a total population of 68,530 of which 6,720 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.81% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Shastri Park wardThe following areas are covered under the Shastri Park ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ajeet Nagar, Near Nallah Gali No-4; Ajit Nagar Dharampur, Nallah Gali No-4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12; Dda Flats Shastri Park Flat; Kasmiri Jhuggies, Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Buland Masjid; Old Seelam Pur(Ajit Nagar) Gali No-1-2; Shastri Park, A Block; Shastri Park, B Block; Shastri Park, C Block; Shastri Park, D Block; Shastri Park Metro Flats Block-A, B, C, D, Shastri Park Metro Flats Block-E, F, G; Dundela Chowk; Kailash Nagar, Chanderpuri Gali No.1, 3, 4, 5; Kanti Nagar East, Kachha Shanti Mohalla, Kanti Nagar Ext., Shartaj Mohalla; Taj Nagar Masjid Mohalla; “Double Storey Quarters J.J Colony Seelampur, Phase- Iii Welcome Colony Inc., Nur. Park, Mcd Tubewell, T Shops;" New Seelampur (A, H Block) Cpa, Cpz Block, New Seelampur G Block., T Huts Moti Masjid, T Huts Taj Colony, Near Red Light Seelam Pur G.T Road.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 213. Shastri Park ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Aditya Chaudhary; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,51,83,249; Total liabilities: Rs 3,73,80,338.Candidate name: Bharat; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 11,33,644; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Sameer Ahmad; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,44,61,122; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Haseeb Ul Hasan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,26,43,778; Total liabilities: Rs 27,56,800.

