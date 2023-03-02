Shella Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Shella seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Wellborn Bynnud (INC), Playness Khiewtam (TMC), Grace Mary Kharpuri (NPP), Balajied Kupar Synrem (UDP), Arena Hynniewta (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 82.38% which is -4.02% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.26 Shella is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Shella is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Shella election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shella election result or click here for compact election results of Shella and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Shella go here.

Demographic profile of Shella:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 81.57%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 34,674 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 17,132 were male and 17,542 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shella in 2023 is 1024 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 29,040 eligible electors, of which 14,493 were male, 14,547 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 20,895 eligible electors, of which 10,366 were male, 10,529 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shella in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 2 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Shella:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Donkupar Roy of UDP won in this seat defeating Leston Wanswett of PDF by a margin of 370 which was 1.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. UDP had a vote share of 32.72% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Donkupar Roy of UDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Leston Wanswett of IND by a margin of 355 votes which was 1.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. UDP had a vote share of 32.17% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 26. Shella Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, UDP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Shella:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Shella:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Shella are: Wellborn Bynnud (INC), Playness Khiewtam (TMC), Grace Mary Kharpuri (NPP), Balajied Kupar Synrem (UDP), Arena Hynniewta (BJP).

Voter turnout in Shella:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.38%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.4%, while it was 88.5% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.02% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shella went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Shella constituency:

Assembly constituency No.26. Shella comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1 Nongsteng, 2 laitduh, 3 mawsahew, 5 Block Hqr. G. S Circle Sohra(CT), (Part) 6 Nongthymmai, 7 Sohbar, 8 mawsiangei, 9 mawlong, 10 Ichamati, 11 Tyrna, 12 laitkynsew, 13 mustoh, 14 Bholaganj and 15 Shella G.S. Circles of Shella Bholaganj C.D. Block and 2. 8 Nongjri and 10 umniuh G.S. Circles of Pynursla C.D. Block.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Shella constituency, which are: Mawphlang, Mawsynram, Pynursla, Sohra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Shella:

The geographic coordinates of Shella is: 25°14’15.0"N 91°42’50.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shella

List of candidates contesting from Shella Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Wellborn BynnudParty: INCAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: AdvocateEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 10.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 15.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Playness KhiewtamParty: TMCAge: 60Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Chief Engineering PWDEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 7.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 20.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Grace Mary KharpuriParty: NPPAge: 55Gender: FemaleProfession: Executive Member, Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, Shillong (Member of District Council) / Social WorkerEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 59.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 43.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 1.9 crore

Candidate name: Balajied Kupar SynremParty: UDPAge: 34Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 9.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arena HynniewtaParty: BJPAge: 43Gender: FemaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: 5th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 73.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

